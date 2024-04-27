Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with 83rd pick

Kyren Williams established himself as a bellcow running back last season, leading the NFL in rushing yards per game, but the Los Angeles Rams were insistent on adding some help to the backfield this offseason. With the 83rd overall pick in Round 3, the Rams selected Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Corum is an undersized running back at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, but he runs bigger than his listed size. He scored 27 rushing touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass last season alone for the national champion Michigan Wolverines, putting up huge numbers in each of the last two years.

He’ll need to carve out a role for himself in the backfield after seeing how productive Williams was in a workhorse role.

In his career at Michigan, he carried it 675 times for 3,737 yards and scored 61 total touchdowns in four seasons. He doesn’t have elite speed or athleticism, but he’s shifty and runs hard, which allow him to pick up consistent chunks of yardage.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire