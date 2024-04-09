Inside LSU football's plan for star LB Harold Perkins Jr. in Blake Baker's scheme

New LSU football defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been on the job, and back in Baton Rouge, for a few, short months.

But that's long enough to have run across one prevailing question on LSU's defense.

"'How are you going to use Harold?'" is what everybody wants to know, according the Baker, who helped recruit Perkins Jr. out of Cy Park High School in New Orleans during his previous one-year stint at LSU back in 2021.

After Baker was not retained by LSU football coach Brian Kelly on his initial staff, and he took off to be the DC at Missouri, Perkins had himself quite the freshman season in 2022, landing on the Freshman All-American Team and First-Team SEC. He finished his first season with the Tigers with 72 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, displaying how well Perkins could blitz off the edge from an outside linebacker position.

Former defensive coordinator Matt House tried to line Perkins up at inside linebacker last season, but early-season struggles and a dip in production had those outside questioning if that was the right move for the former five-star prospect. And come season's end, House was fired by Kelly, who brought in Baker, who had coached Missouri's defense to one of its better statistical seasons — 33rd in FBS in total defense.

Shortly after Baker's arrival, Kelly let it be known that the initial plan for Perkins would be the move back inside and play the Will linebacker position. The move has been met with skepticism from fans.

For Baker, why have Perkins play inside?

"I think you can use Harold in a variety of ways," Baker recently told media members. "We have to start him somewhere and get him really good at that. He's so explosive. He has an innate ability to turn an edge. We're going to find out what he does best, and we're going to utilize that.

"That's something we've always done in this scheme. We're going to find our best players, figure out what they do best and matchup-wise against their worst player."

Perkins is arguably LSU's best defensive player and he's the center point for a lot of what Baker hopes to coach the Tigers' defense into accomplishing in 2024. Baker wants Perkins to get back to his instinctual ways, the ferociousness he displayed during his freshman campaign.

It comes with reps from the inside linebacker spot and Perkins has bought into the plan.

"I'm really liking the role they got me doing. A lot of stuff, and I am excited about it," Perkins said. "More in the box playing Will, being around everything or right in the mix of it. I love the transition. I feel like coach Baker knows how to relate to his players. His scheme fits the defense, and I'm excited to see where we're going to go.

"Just trusting what you see, trusting your eyes. Just being a football player and not really thinking too much. I think that's something I'm really good at, just going out there and playing, not really thinking too much."

Getting Perkins confident and playing fast has been the goal this spring. Maximizing a variety of looks and fronts for him is beneficial for both Perkins, as well as Baker, who continues to evaluate his defensive guys — in hopes to simplifying things for the star linebacker.

"I think he can do it all. I think you can bring him off the edge, he can play inside linebacker. We're not going to put him in one spot. He's really good as a blitzer from the inside, we're finding that out this spring," Baker said. "We can't put all that on him right now. He's embraced the role.

"We have a big plans for him but we have to crawl before we can walk. But I'm proud of him, he's done a really good job for us this spring."

