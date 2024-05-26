Indiana vs. Las Vegas live updates: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Fever face A’ja Wilson, Aces

The Indiana Fever hit the jackpot with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, but the Fever will have their biggest test of the season so far with a matchup against the back-to-back defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Clark and the Fever will face off against 2023 WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson and the Aces on Saturday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The Fever have got off to a rough start and opened the season on a five-game losing streak, but Indiana picked up their first win on Friday in their 78-73 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces, however, are off to a 2-1 start in their bid to become the first WNBA team to win three consecutive titles since Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson led the now-disbanded Houston Comets to four consecutive titles from 1997-2000.

Clark will reunite on the court with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin, who was drafted by the Aces with the 18th overall pick of 2024 WNBA Draft. Martin was attended the draft ceremony in support of Clark, the No. 1 overall pick, before she was selected by the Aces from the audience. (More on that below.)

What time is Indiana vs. Las Vegas?

The Fever-Aces tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Indiana vs. Las Vegas

The Fever at Aces will be televised on NBA TV.

How to stream Indiana vs. Las Vegas

Streaming options for Fever at Aces include Fubo and on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Indiana Fever record

Indiana is coming off its first win of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. The Fever are 1-5.

Las Vegas Aces record

Las Vegas comes into Saturday’s game at 2-1.

How many points did Caitlin Clark have last game?

Clark finished with 11 points — including two ridiculous deep 3-pointers — shooting 4-of-14 from the field and 2-of-9 from three in the Fever's 78-73 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, Indiana's first of the season. Clark nearly had a triple-double with 10 rebound and eight assists.

Rest vs. rust? Aces more rested than Fever

The Aces will come into Saturday’s matchup fresher than the Indiana Fever. The Fever will play a back-to-back game on the road in Las Vegas on Saturday following Friday’s contest in Los Angeles. Saturday will wrap up a three-game road trip for the Fever, who will have played all three games in the span of four days.

Meanwhile, the Aces will be coming in with more rest. The defending champions have only played three games so far this season heading into Saturday and last played on Tuesday. All three of their games this season has been at home at Michelob ULTRA Arena this season.

Caitlin Clark on former teammate Kate Martin: 'She's a winner'

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will take the court together again, but this time they will be on different teams. The former Iowa Hawkeye teammates and roommates are still “best friends,” Clark said ahead of the matchup.

“Kate is obviously my best friend and somebody that was with me all four years at Iowa. I was the person that had to beg her to come back for her sixth year, so I’m she doesn’t regret that at this point," Clark said in her pregame press conference on Saturday. "We’ve talked every single day. I’ve called her, if not texted her every single day. I’m really happy for her."

Clark described Martin as the "ultimate teammate" and "ultimate leader." She added: "(Martin) is going to do whatever she can for her team. Just a super unselfish person and honestly she’s just a winner."

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will take the court together again 👯



But this time they will be on different teams. 'We’ve talked every single day... I’m really happy for her,' Clark said ahead of the Fever-Aces game.



🔗 https://t.co/kdrXhOFYwV pic.twitter.com/2NNQYDAd2Z — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 26, 2024

Caitlin Clark should listen to Jewell Loyd’s advice

Caitlin Clark rewriting the record book at Iowa, and doing so in spectacular fashion, helped thousands of people fall in love with women’s basketball. She talked often about how she wanted to play with joy and bring joy to viewers. It became the word most associated with her (partially because “logo 3s” is two words).

Five games into her professional career, that joy is clearly missing. It’s hard to have fun when you’re losing, of course, but Clark remembering that this game is fun would surely help her. While she is uncannily poised for her age and has handled every question and criticism with grace, there’s no question that the load she’s carrying is taking a toll.

Clark can learn a lot from Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd. Read Lindsay Schnell’s complete article.

Caitlin Clark: Guide to basketball career of former Iowa star

Caitlin Clark is the reigning national college player of the year, a sharpshooting supernova with a penchant for launching 3-pointers from the logo, flicking no-look passes through defenders' arms and talking trash to any and all who stand in her way.

USA TODAY Sports has been tracking her game closely. In case you need to brush up on your Clark trivia, we’ve got you covered with our complete guide to all things Clark.

Becky Hammon: Critics getting Caitlin Clark narrative wrong

Ahead of the defending champion's matchup against the Fever on Saturday, Aces head coach Becky Hammon sounded off against "this narrative of everybody hating on (Caitlin Clark)." Hammon added, “Let's be very clear, we love Caitlin Clark … knock it off."

"I think she's amazing, I watched (Clark) every time I possibly could. And our league loves her," Hammon said. "She’s a 22-year-old woman with a lot of pressure. She’s not perfect. She’s a rookie in this league... Back off."

Hammon's full comments here.

“Let’s be very clear, we love Caitlin Clark…I think this narrative of everybody hating on her…knock it off it’s not there.”



Good stuff here by @LVAces Head Coach @BeckyHammon and @_ajawilson22 on the national conversation surrounding the @WNBA star rookie. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/kAutGYVth4 — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) May 24, 2024

Charles Barkley calls out Caitlin Clark critics

Ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Barkley called out the "petty" critics of Caitlin Clark among the WNBA.

"You woman out there, y'all petty, man... Y'all should be thanking (Caitlin Clark) for getting y'all (expletive) private charters," Barkley said during TNT's "Inside the NBA" broadcast, highlighting "all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA.

Watch more Barkley defending Clark.

A'ja Wilson lands signature shoe

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is the latest athlete to get her own signature shoe, joining New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark reportedly signed a deal worth $28 million that would also include her own signature shoe with Nike.

"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," she announced earlier this month. "From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."

Wilson's shoe will hit the market in 2025.

Toronto getting WNBA franchise

Toronto will be the home to the WNBA’s 14th franchise, one that will take the court in 2026.

The news conference was a star-studded affair, with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rapper and entertainer Drake and members of the Toronto Raptors all making an appearance at the event.

The forthcoming Toronto franchise is one of four new teams expected to join the league in the coming years. In May, the Golden State Valkyries officially joined the fray, with their colors and logo unveiled. Their first game is scheduled to be played in 2025. That leaves two more spots for expansion by 2028, if the arrow continues to point up for the W.

WNBA’s newest team now has a name

The WNBA's newest team, which will join the league from the Bay Area in 2025, now has a name. The league announced the new team will be named the Golden State Valkyries and the team's colors will be Valkyrie Violet.

The team said that a Valkyrie originates "from Norse mythology and that the nickname represents a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike." Read more from Scooby Axson here.

