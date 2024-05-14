WNBA's newest team has a name: The Golden State Valkyries

The WNBA's newest team, which will join the league from the Bay Area in 2025, now has a name.

The league announced that the new team will be named the Golden State Valkyries and displayed a new logo and colors on its new website. The team's colors are known as Valkyrie Violet.

The announcement coincides with the start of the WNBA's 28th season, which tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET when the New York Liberty take on the Washington Mystics, one of four games on the schedule.

The team said that a Valkyrie originates "from Norse mythology and that the nickname represents" a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike."

We are the Golden State Valkyries



Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

"A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA, a league that has transcended limitations and norms over the last 27 years," the team said in a statement on its website.

The logo has the outer shape of a V, and the Bay Bridge is depicted as the bridge tower that doubles as a sword. The 13 lines from the top of the sword represent Golden State becoming the WNBA's 13th current team.

The Valkyries are the first WNBA expansion team since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream joined the league.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries President Jess Smith said in a statement. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA's newest team has a name: Golden State Valkyries