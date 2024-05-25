How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? Top pick hits dagger 3 to seal Fever's first win

LOS ANGELES — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are finally in the win column.

After opening the season on a five-game losing streak, the Fever knocked off the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 in a packed Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The crowd came to see Clark make 3-pointers and score at will, but it wasn’t your typical outing for the top pick in the WNBA draft. Clark went into the fourth quarter with only five points and she'd missed her first seven 3-point attempts.

But Clark still provided a Hollywood ending.

She drilled her first 3-pointer from way downtown with two minutes left in regulation. Then, with the Fever up by two points in the final minute, she knocked down another deep 3-pointer — showing why she is the current star attraction of basketball.

The way the crowd reacted, you’d have thought the Lakers just won another NBA title. Clark just shrugged after the shot that all but wrapped up the victory.

Clark finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting but she was dishing the ball out with a game-high eight assists and 10 rebounds, marking her first double-double in the WNBA.

