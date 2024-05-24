ESPN host Elle Duncan says critics are getting Caitlin Clark narrative wrong

The narrative surrounding Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark has gotten some of the world's biggest stars commenting on her impact on women's basketball and the WNBA.

The Fever have gotten off to a 0-5 start this season, with Indiana and the Washington Mystics remaining as the league's only winless teams.

LeBron James said he is rooting for Clark in the WNBA and called out her critics, saying, "I’ve been in that seat before."

"Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it (expletive) up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA," James said on the Mind the Game podcast.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever fell to 0-5 with a loss to the Seattle Storm.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley called out the WNBA players for being "petty" and should be thanking Clark for the increased exposure to the league.

ESPN sportscaster Elle Duncan weighed in on social media and said critics are getting the narrative about Clark wrong.

Duncan said this on X:

Hate: “Caitlin Clark is trash. Why: Because it’s patently false. Also no one has said this.

Not Hate: I (insert veteran W player) think there will be a challenge rt away cause (many yrs of experience) tell me so.

Why: Cause it’s an opinion. Uniquely from a very small elite community of women. You don’t have to agree, that’s sports, but they aren’t subplotting failure. They aren’t ungrateful. They’re pro athletes. They’re competitors. We love that in our men. We revile it in women.

Clark is averaging a team-leading 17.8 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 40 percent from the field.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ESPN's Elle Duncan says critics getting Caitlin Clark narrative wrong