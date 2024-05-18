What would an Indiana Pacers – Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals look like?

What would an Indiana Pacers – Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals look like? To find out, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning welcomes Scott Agness to the “Garden Report” podcast before the New York Knicks – Pacers Game 6 to talk about what an Indiana-Boston East finals would look like.

The Pacers played the Celtics tough during the regular season, beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and have challenged New York in the second round. They’ve gotten inconsistent play from Tyrese Haliburton, strong Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner minutes, while Pascal Siakam joined the team at the trade deadline and brought championship experience. Boston gets a week off before the East finals with Kristaps Porzingis’ status uncertain.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their talk!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the "How Bout Them Celtics," "First to the Floor," and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

