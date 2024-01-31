Indiana guard Xavier Johnson leaves game with arm injury in win over Iowa

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball starting point guard Xavier Johnson fell to the ground clutching his left arm and screaming in pain 2:12 to go in a 74-68 win over Iowa on Tuesday night.

He eventually made it to the locker room under his own power, but didn't return to the floor as the Hoosiers closed out the victory. Starting forward Malik Reneau was also injured in the win.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn't have an update on Johnson's status after the game.

"You've got to move on," Woodson said. "I don't like seeing any player hurt, especially my own players. But the game is still going on. And you've got to get these guys refocused and deal with what they're facing, what's in front of them."

It was the latest in a series of setbacks for Johnson, who has missed extended time from injuries over the past two seasons. When he returned from a foot injury at the start of January only to lose his starting spot after getting ejected in the second half of a 66-57 loss to Rutgers for a hit below the belt.

He struggled coming off the bench with 10 points in the three games on 2 of 11 shooting with just three assists — but was placed back in the starting lineup against Illinois and had 14 points (6 of 11) with four rebounds and two assists.

Johnson kept up that improved play against Iowa with nine points and three assists before the injury.

“He's been soul searching trying to find himself,” Woodson said, of Johnson earlier this month. “I know I'm frustrated and not in a bad way, meaning for him, because you know, it's — this is his last go-around, man. He doesn't get an opportunity to come back to college and play basketball again. What he's gone through the last year and a half has been tough.”

Indiana's lineup down the stretch against the Hawkeyes featured Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Gabe Cupps, Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel'el Ware.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana guard Xavier Johnson suffers arm injury against Iowa