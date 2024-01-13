Why did Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson come off bench against Minnesota?

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson came off the bench for the first time in nearly three years on Friday night in a 74-62 win over Minnesota.

The benching came after Johnson was ejected earlier in the week for a low blow (flagrant two) during the Rutgers game. He first checked into the game with 12:44 to go in the first half.

After the game, Indiana coach Mike Woodson was tight-lipped about the decision to start Gabe Cupps over Johnson.

"I mean, in-house stuff," Woodson said. "I decided to go with Gabe, and Gabe came in and played extremely well. I thought the minutes X played were positive minutes to help us win."

Johnson came off the bench in the second half as well and was visibly frustrated when he was subbed out with 6:22 to go after Minnesota cut a 21-point lead to 63-50. He had two points (0-for-2 on field goals) with one assist and two turnovers in 17 minutes.

The senior checked back into the game with 5:19 to go and remained on the floor through the end of the game.

It was the latest speed bump for Johnson — he missed seven games this season with an ankle injury and missed 24 games in 2022-23 with a broken foot — but not uncharted territory. He was benched against NC State on Feb. 17, 2021, at Pitt after picking up three technical fouls in a five-game span.

He's averaging 9.2 points and 2.4 assists this season.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU coach Mike Woodson calls Xavier Johnson benching 'in-house stuff'