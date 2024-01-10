Indiana basketball guard Xavier Johnson ejected against Rutgers

Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson was ejected with his team trailing 39-35 with 13:10 to go in the game against Rutgers on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers went on to lose 66-57.

Johnson was called for a flagrant two for hitting Antwone Woolfolk below the belt. Woolfolk was initially whistled on the play for knocking Johnson to the ground on a screen with an elbow up near his head.

The officials reviewed the whole sequence and it showed Johnson making the initial contact with his arms going between Woolfolk's legs.

Johnson had two points (1 of 4) with two assists and five turnovers in 23 minutes when he was ejected. He playing in just his third game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven games.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson called Johnson's first game back 14 minutes of "awful" play, but the guard bounced back with his best game of the season against Ohio State.

After that he game, Johnson talked about making smarter plays with the basketball for his team.

"I got to grow up, and I grew up tonight and got to keep growing up and not turn over the ball because my team needs me to make the right play every time," Johnson said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU guard Xavier Johnson was ejected in second half against Rutgers