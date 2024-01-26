'We've got to get him back': Indiana basketball guard Xavier Johnson's slump looms large

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson has a unique perspective on Xavier Johnson’s recent struggles.

Woodson had his senior year in 1979-80 derailed by a ruptured disc in his back. The Hoosiers dropped five games as he rehabbed from a midyear surgical procedure.

That season has been on Woodson’s mind as he counsels his sixth-year guard.

“It's deflating, man,” Woodson said. “I mean, mentally, it crushes you.”

Johnson has missed extended time from injuries over the last two seasons. He returned from a foot injury at the start of January only to lose his starting spot after getting ejected in the second half of a 66-57 loss to Rutgers for a hit below the belt.

His production is down to 7.8 points per game (38.7%) with 2.1 assists, all career lows. He only has 10 points in the last three games as a reverse on 2 of 11 shooting with just three assists while averaging 20 minutes per game.

The most memorable play he made during that stretch was another flagrant foul — a two-handed shove against Zach Edey in a loss to Purdue.

“He's been soul searching trying to find himself,” Woodson said. “I know I'm frustrated and not in a bad way, meaning for him, because you know, it's -- this is his last go-around, man. He doesn't get an opportunity to come back to college and play basketball again. What he's gone through the last year and a half has been tough.”

Woodson doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that IU has struggled — the team has dropped two straight and four of its last six — with Johnson slumping. He credited Johnson’s inspired play at the end of the 2021-22 season for helping the Hoosiers reach the NCAA tournament.

In the final 10 games, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals. He also shot 45.5% from 3-point range while averaging 5.1 made free throws per game. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at the end of the season.

“We've got to get him back,” Woodson said. “You go around the Big Ten and you look at all the teams, you know, the perimeter play, the point guards are really playing extremely well.”

Woodson wants Johnson to have the kind of ending to his collegiate career as he had. While IU fell short of the NCAA championship when Woodson was a senior, he returned to the lineup and helped the program reach the Sweet Sixteen and win a Big Ten title.

“I'm just going to keep encouraging him, and -- and hopefully we'll get the old X back because we're going to need him as we continue this journey throughout the Big Ten,” Woodson said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU guard Xavier Johnson's struggles a major concern for Mike Woodson