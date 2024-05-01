Indiana football gets commit from JMU transfer Tyrique Tucker to bolster defensive line

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football landed a verbal commitment from James Madison defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker on Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker, who entered the portal on April 17 during the spring window, made the announcement on social media after spending two seasons with the Dukes. He was an unrated prospect out of Norfolk, Virginia in high school when he signed with the program.

He played in 13 games in 2023 (five starts) after redshirting as a true freshman. Tucker had 29 tackles (seven solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

More: Indiana football spring game spotlights Kurtis Rourke as QB1

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 329 snaps and had 13 quarterback pressures. Tucker had back-to-back games late in the year with three quarterback pressures while setting a new season-high in each game. The site said he only missed one tackle.

Tucker's older brother Diamonte was an All-American linebacker at JMU.

Indiana's focus in the coming weeks will be finding additional depth up front as well as the secondary. The Hoosiers have only two scholarship defenders (James Carpenter and Marcus Burris Jr.) with any meaningful playing experience. The team had five scholarship players enter the portal since last season — Philip Blidi (Auburn), Trey Laing (Eastern Michigan), LeDarrius Cox (UAB), Patrick Lucas Jr. (Memphis) and Nick James (Pittsburgh).

It continues the trend of IU's staff adding talent they are familiar with, a strategy that coach Curt Cignetti felt made a villain label back in Harrisonburg. The Hoosiers are likely to have double-digit transfers from last year's JMU team in the starting when they play FIU in Week 1.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU football brings in another JMU transfer to bolster defensive front