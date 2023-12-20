Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti shrugs off 'villain' label from JMU fans

BLOOMINGTON — New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti took issue with James Madison fans claiming he tampered with his former players after leaving the school.

The Hoosiers signed one former JMU defensive end Mikail Kamara and running back Ty Son Lawton, but Cignetti told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Wednesday that he had no contact anyone who wasn't in the portal.

"I know I'm a villain back there right now," Cignetti said. "Everybody thinks I've tampered with their players, blah, blah, blah, hasn't happened."

He also addressed criticism of a photo he posted on social media that showed a JMU manual on his desk.

"I caught flack for that," Cignetti said. "I always keep the coaches manual front and center of my desk. Anybody that's ever been in my office will tell you that. Every time I take a new job, I don't change the cover until July right before we're getting to go to training camp."

"That manual, guess what? That's not JMU's. That's my philosophy on how we run a program. That's what that manual is."

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne initially announced Cignetti was going to coach the team in its first ever bowl appearance. Cignetti cast doubt on that plan during his introductory press conference a few days later.

The Dukes ultimately named offensive line coach/associate head coach Damian Wroblewski as acting head coach through the Armed Forces Bowl.

"The JMU guys that went in the portal, that's college football nowadays," Cignetti said. "Head coach gets fired. Head coach leaves. Kids jump in the portal. I do feel sort of bad for the program, the people that built that program, but they'll be okay. I have tremendous respect for the leadership at that place."

Cignetti had an extension offer on the table from JMU that he ultimately passed on to become Indiana's coach.

