Indiana Fever, WNBA welcome Caitlin Clark to Indianapolis. What to know on schedule, roster

Caitlin Clark is offically a member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

There was little mystery to who the Fever would select No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as Clark was atop of the wish list the whole time, and fans were not disappointed by the selection.

Here's what you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever:

Did the WNBA's Indiana Fever draft Caitlin Clark?

Cailtin Clark was the No. 1 pick overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15.

How much WNBA salary does Caitlin Clark get paid each year with Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary is expected to be $338,056 over four years with the Indiana Fever, according to Spotrac. Here's a look at the 4-year breakdown:

2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

2027: $97,582 (option)

How much does Caitlin Clark get paid in endorsements each year?

Clark already has multiple endorsements that will carry with her thanks to NIL, giving her a $3.2 valuation, according to On3.com.

Clark ranks second among female athletes and basketball players on the NIL valuation list, trailing LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne ($3.7 million) and USC basketball player and LeBron James' son, Bronny James ($4.9 million).

Some of Clark's endorsements inlcude:

Where did Caitlin Clark play college basketball?

Caitlin Clark played college basketball for the Univeristy of Iowa.

Cailtin Clark career college stats for Iowa Hawkeyes

Here's a look at Caitlin Clark's career per-game averages across each season with the Iowa Hawkeyes:

2020-21: 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 30 games.

2021-22: 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 32 games.

2022-23: 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 38 games.

2023-24: 31.6 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds in 39 games.

Career totals: 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 139 games.

Was Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Yes. Angel Reese was selected in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Did the Chicago Sky draft Angel Reese?

Yes. The Sky traded up for the right to draft Angel Reese at No. 7.

Chicago gave up the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, forward Sika Koné, a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap 2026 first-round picks. In return, the Sky also received the rights to forward Nikolina Milic.

What is Caitlin Clark's WNBA jersey with the Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark will continue to wear No. 22 for the Indiana Fever. It is the same numbers she wore with the Iowa Hawkeyes in college.

How to buy Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever jersey

Head over to fanatics.com to get the newest WNBA jerseys. Here's what is available for Caitlin Clark:

How much does an Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jersey cost?

The both of the blue and red Nike jerseys for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark are currently listed at $99.99 before shipping and taxes.

Indiana Fever store's Caitlin Clark collection

The Indiana Fever/Pacers team store may not have jerseys yet, but the Caitlin Clark collection still offers plenty of apparel options. Here's a look at what's available:

2024 Indiana Fever home schedule

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV May 10, Fri. vs. Atlanta (preseason) 7 p.m. May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m. May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m. June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago 1 p.m. June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta 7 p.m. June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m. July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m. July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m.

2024 Indiana Fever roster

Curious who Caitlin Clark will be playing with as a member of the Indiana Fever? Visit indystar.com for a player-by-player breakdown of the Indiana Fever.

2024 Indiana Fever tickets

Single-game tickets are officially on sale for the Indiana Fever. Tickets sales began at 4 p.m. Monday, April 15. To purchase tickets, visit FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.

