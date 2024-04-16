'There's a target on her.' Indiana hopes Caitlin Clark can get Fever back on championship track.

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday night, it became official.

The worst-kept secret in the basketball world is out, as the Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. On Monday it all became real, which means Fever GM Lin Dunn and coach Christie Sides could talk in absolutes about Clark.

Drafting Clark means pairing her with last year’s No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston. Boston averaged 14.5 points per game and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever in 2023, as she was an All-Star and WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first season.

Now, Clark and Boston will look to join the lineage of great perimeter and post pairings in the WNBA’s history. Dunn herself has drafted and coached one of those pairings. She was the head coach and general manager of the Seattle Storm when they selected Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird first overall in the 2001 and 2002 drafts, respectively. That duo won two rings together after Dunn left, and now she gets the chance to do it again.

“It usually means that it leads to championships, and I think this is the beginning of us getting back on track to win another championship here,” Dunn said of having consecutive No. 1 picks. “When we were able to put Bird and Jackson together — a great point guard and a great post player — we were able to take off in Seattle, and I think that could happen here when you put Clark with Boston.”

Sides is amped about how Clark can elevate Boston and the rest of her teammates in Indiana. Not only did Clark’s 31.6 points per game lead the country in scoring this year, but so did her 8.9 assists per game. Sides coached Bird — the WNBA’s all-time assist leader — for multiple seasons in Russia, and she’s not shy to compare the two as passers.

“There are times where I'm watching her and I'm like, ‘My God, that’s a pass that Sue (Bird) could’ve made, and very few people could have made,’” Sides said. “Especially the kick-aheads and the pass-aheads, it’s just right on point.”

Clark will likely face the setbacks and “welcome to the league” moments that all rookies do in the WNBA. The quick turnaround from the end of the college season combined with the added skill and physicality of the league present challenges for rookies.

Coming in as a No. 1 pick puts even more pressure and expectations on a player. The Fever will have 36 of their 40 games televised nationally largely due to Clark. WNBA vets will probably look to show Clark the difficulty of the league from the very beginning. How she adjusts to experienced players going at her will be one of this season’s biggest stories.

“There's a target on her,” Sides said. “It was on Aliyah last year. They've got great players around them, so that helps out so much. To put Kelsey Mitchell out there and NaLyssa Smith, Erica Wheeler, Katie Lou Samuelson; we've just got a great group of people that can embrace her as a rookie. Kelsey and I have talked quite a bit on (how) she's got so much that she can teach Caitlin Clark, and so she's excited about that.”

Being the first pick and face of the franchise means more than just producing on the court. For Clark, much of her long-term success in Indy will come down to how she leads teammates, helps grow a winning culture and engrains herself in the community.

Dunn — who coached Fever legend Tamika Catchings during her prime — understands that.

“She really fits the culture that we're building here,” Dunn claimed. “Not only do we want great players on the court, we want great people in the community, and I think when you watch Caitlin Clark — what she does before the game and after the game, how fan-friendly she is, how much she gives back, her foundation — all of the things that she does as a person fit with the tight people we want here.”

The Fever will begin their regular season in May looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Catchings’ final season. Dunn became Indiana’s GM in 2022 with a three-year plan to get them back to relevance in the WNBA.

What Clark brings — passing, leadership and maturity — could be what gets the Fever back over the hump.

