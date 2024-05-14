Advertisement

How to watch Caitlin Clark debut, Indiana Fever WNBA opener vs. Connecticut Sun

evan frank, indianapolis star
Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick has brought a rush of attention and ticket sales to the Fever, who bring back the 2023 No. 1 pick in Aliyah Boston and a host of veterans.

When does the Indiana Fever play tonight?

7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

What channel is the Indiana Fever game on?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+, Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

8 p.m., ESPN2

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

May 18, Sat.

at New York

1 p.m., ABC

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., ESPN

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

10 p.m., WTHR

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

10 p.m., Ion

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sun. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

Indiana Fever news

'We can be invincible': What Kelsey Mitchell's return could mean for Indiana Fever offense.

Flying in style: See what Indiana Fever's first charter flight looks like before WNBA season opener

Extra player: Why Indiana Fever can carry 13 players on its opening-day roster

'It takes a village': Fever assistant Karima Christmas-Kelly navigates first season with baby

'Best thing I've ever done': As a new mom, Fever's Katie Lou Samuelson returns to the WNBA

