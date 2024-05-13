See what Indiana Fever's first charter flight looks like before WNBA season opener

The WNBA has begun to charter flights for the 2024 season, and the Indiana Fever has already taken in the new experience.

Chloe Peterson, the Fever reporter for IndyStar, reported that Indiana, along with the Minnesota Lynx, will charter their flights to begin the season. Peterson noted the New York Liberty, who the Fever will play in their home opener on Thursday, May 16, will be flying commercially for their first two games of the season (including the flight to Indianapolis).

Indiana is one of two teams, including Minnesota, to charter for the start of the season, per @ClassicJpow.



In contrast, the New York Liberty will be flying commercial for their first two games, including to Indianapolis. https://t.co/3UmB2SUPZB — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 13, 2024

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Fever guard Erica Wheeler took a video of the experience and posted it on her Instagram story.

The Indiana Fever are on their first charter flight of the season as part of the WNBA's new league-wide program ✈️ pic.twitter.com/paBLHNCsiT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 13, 2024

Last week the WNBA announced it would provide full-time charter flights for all teams. All 12 teams will fly charter to every away game "as soon as we can logistically get planes in places," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league meeting at the time.

Before the change was made, teams were allowed to fly charter in specific circumstances, including back-to-back games, the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, and the entirety of the playoffs.

How to watch: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun start time for Caitlin Clark debut, watch on Disney+

Fever coach Christie Sides was pleased with the news.

"It is incredible," Sides said. "I just sent a message out to the players last night when the news hit, just that this is what they deserve. They deserve this, and it changes everything. It changes their rest, it changes their rehab... Instead of getting up at like, early in the morning to get back here, then they don't have to practice at four o'clock, five o'clock in the evening. It changes everything."

The Fever begin the season on the road at the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Indiana Fever on first charter flights before WNBA season opener