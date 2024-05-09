Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream live updates: How to watch Caitlin Clark in preseason game

The 2024 WNBA preseason continues tonight, with the Atlanta Dream taking on the Indiana Fever and star rookie Caitlin Clark at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This marks the first time Clark, the No. 1overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, will play in front of her home fans.

Also tonight, the New York Liberty plays the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

The Dream-Fever game will not be broadcast on TV but can be streamed on the WNBA’s League Pass. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, highlights and analysis. Follow along.

What time is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on TV

The game is not televised.

How to stream Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever game against the Atlanta Dream is available on the WNBA’s League Pass. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app. Preseason games are free. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo here (regional restrictions apply).

