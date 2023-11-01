Indiana basketball teams plan to wear uniform patch to honor Bob Knight

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana men's and women's basketball teams will wear a patch on their uniforms to honor Bob Knight for the 2023-24 season, according to athletic director Scott Dolson.

Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. The coach led the men's program three national titles in 1976, '81 and '88 and a then-record 902 wins with 11 Big Ten regular-season championships and five Final Four appearances.

According to Dolson, the plan is for the football team to wear decals on their helmets to honor Knight as well.

The patches for the men's basketball team will debut on Friday night when they host Marian at Assembly Hall in its final exhibition game. The Hoosiers host Flordia Golf Coast in their season-opener on Nov. 7.

Indiana has been in close contact with Knight family and Bob's son Pat Knight, and are working to honor their wishes in celebrating their former coach.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball plans uniform tribute for Bob Knight