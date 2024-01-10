Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers player ratings: We handed out our first ZERO

Indiana trips to Jersey Mike's Arena are never comfortable. The inclement weather alerts around New Jersey made for a less-rabid Rutgers crowd (though they fit in a 'Hoosier Daddy' chant). You should know by now, nothing comes easy for Indiana basketball.

Sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson was ejected with 13 minutes left after video reviews showed he hit a Rutgers player in the groin. After that, Rutgers controlled the game on the way to its first Big Ten win of the season, a 66-57 triumph over a staggeringly mediocre IU team.

"The body language for the Indiana players is so poor," Peacock analyst Stephen Bardo said. "They almost look defeated."

3 reasons IU lost at Rutgers: Ugly offense, too many mistakes, dumb ejection.

Player ratings on a scale of 0 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — He led IU with eight first-half points and seven rebounds as he continued to use his length on the defensive glass and was the beneficiary of pinpoint lobs from Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. But he was almost invisible offensively in the second half (just 5 points), but he did finish with 17 rebounds. Rebounding is effort. Ware's has been questioned in the past. Not tonight. Rating: 6.0

∎ Malik Reneau — A quiet first half, but again showed IU's best offense is he and Ware's two-man game and those rim lobs. He was more aggressive in the second half and his passing out of double teams was admirable (he finished with 7 assists). Still, you needed more from your leading scorer than 13 points, especially when he was 6-of-9 from the floor. Rating: 6.5

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — He drilled an early 3 and showed some good hands for a steal and assist ahead to Trey Galloway. He hit three 3s during the game, but missed three free throws, which for a 94% free throw shooter pretty much summed up IU's night. He finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds before fouling out with 17 seconds left. Rating: 5.0

∎ Trey Galloway — The shooting numbers say it all (4-of-13). He does a good job of getting open, he's just not hitting jump shots, and IU needs him to. He's one of the team's best defenders, facilitators (another 5 assists Tuesday) and rim attackers. But his inability to hit open shots is really hurting. Rating: 4.0

∎ Xavier Johnson — After receiving a game ball for his good work against Ohio State, Johnson had an abysmal first 17 minutes vs. Rutgers. He was 0-for-3 from the field and committed four of IU's 11 first-half turnovers, including one with 5 seconds left when IU had a chance to go into halftime with the lead and instead, his careless giveaway resulted in a Rutgers 3 and a halftime deficit. It was clear to see he was trying to do too much and seemingly trying to make up for lost time. Believe it or not, it got worse. Johnson was ejected with 13 minutes left for a flagrant 2 after he was judged to have delivered a low blow to Rutgers' Antwone Woolfolk, who was actually called for a foul on the play before the refs went to the monitor to see why Woolfolk shoved Johnson to the court. IU has very little margin for error, and it can't make up for dumb decisions like this by a team captain and sixth-year point guard. Rating: 0.0

RESERVES

∎ CJ Gunn — Coming off a really encouraging game vs. Ohio State, Gunn checked in right away and drilled an open 3 Tuesday. It was his only make of the game until a consolation 3 with 12 seconds left. He was 2-of-7 of the field, and the Hoosiers could really use a consistent jump shooter. Rating: 4.5

∎ Gabe Cupps — He scored on a nice back-door cut in the first half but was conspicuously absent in second half — especially with Johnson's ejection. He played just two minutes in the second half. Despite playing just six minutes, he was -9 in +/-, which may explain Mike Woodson's decision to sit him. Rating: N/A

∎ Kaleb Banks — Someone who played even less than Cupps, Banks got just four minutes Tuesday. And none in the second half. Rating: N/A

∎ Anthony Walker — He had a nice pass to Cupps on the aforementioned backdoor cut and another nice pass for Ware that resulted in two foul shots. He had some strong rebounds, but was barely heard from in the second half. Could be because of his team-worst -10 in just six minutes. Rating: N/A

∎ Payton Sparks — He had an actual box out at a time it was worth celebrating for IU fans. But that was about it. Another short shift (three minutes). Rating: N/A

∎ Anthony Leal — He saw the floor briefly after the Johnson ejection, but it was just a three-minute cameo. Rating: N/A

