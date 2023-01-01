'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss

Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time.

As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

From the first moments of 2023, most fans had a simple mentality: There's nowhere to go but up.

Imagine a worse 1st minute of the year for Ohio State fans! — Adam Ross (@ARossGolf) January 1, 2023

Here's how former Ohio State players, future Buckeyes and fans reacted on social media to Ohio State's crushing loss to Georgia.

C.J. Stroud's performance was noticed by Ohio State's last national championship-winning quarterback

CJ is carving this Georgia defense up! Moving around in the pocket, keeping eyes down field! Loving it! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 1, 2023

Fans seemed to like the C.J. Stroud they saw Saturday night

Having a conversation with my future son:



"Dad, why is my sister named Rose?”



"Because your Mother loves roses"



"Thanks, Dad"



"No problem, CJ Stroud." pic.twitter.com/bEjYLvJO0V — Drive The Lane (@DriveTheLanePod) January 1, 2023

The guy C.J. Stroud threw to was pretty good as well

But one significant Ohio State fan couldn't help but feel the loss of Marvin Harrison Jr. at the end of the game

Ohio State fans were crushed after Noah Ruggles' missed field goal

Ohio State fans didn't have the start of 2023 like they wanted to have

Watching Ohio State’s kicker shank the game-winning kick against Georgia right at midnight on New Year’s Eve. pic.twitter.com/77qZRaZdIv — Proton Don (@proton_don) January 1, 2023

One former Ohio State RB wasn't happy with what he saw at the end of the Peach Bowl

Something has to change on defense. No reason those guys put up those points and effort and we lose. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) January 1, 2023

One future Ohio State DL is fueled to return to that same stage next season

We gone be back next year 🤞🏾. — Kayden (@KMac_DT) January 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Georgia reactions after Peach Bowl loss