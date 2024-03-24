'I'm openly rooting for Purdue. Deal with it.' Reaction to 39-point March Madness win

Purdue basketball puts on quite a show in advancing to the Sweet 16, smashing Utah State 106-67 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

That's Purdue largest scoring output in an NCAA tournament game in program history. Purdue earns its 31 win this season, the most in program history. The Boilermakers score 57 points in the second half. Seven players make a 3-pointer.

They also hold their familiar free throw advantage: 19-of-23, to Utah State's 12-of-16. USU was whistled 20 times, Purdue 10.

It all evokes a strong reaction online.

Zach Edey scored 2 of the 57 points. 🤯#BoilerUp — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) March 24, 2024

Purdue’s about to win by 40… THIS IS THE YEAR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2024

Quick Purdue Scouting report pic.twitter.com/JVCB5RcgCu — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 24, 2024

I am openly rooting for Purdue. Deal with it. https://t.co/hxNOiBLDmd — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 24, 2024

Complaints about how Purdue is officiated

Of course, no game is complete without observations on the officiating.

The Zach Edey Era at Purdue has taught me one overwhelming fact: casual CBB fans think foul calls should somehow always miraculously be completely even — Jordan Majewski (@jorcubsdan) March 24, 2024

When Purdue gets a singular foul called on them pic.twitter.com/MF0WNTB2vu — Molly (@FSUmollz) March 24, 2024

This was called a foul on Utah State and not a jump ball. Purdue and Zach Edey getting every single call what a surprise pic.twitter.com/WqDHUtt3FS — Illini Enthusiast (@illinihead21) March 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball reaction to beating Utah State by 39 in March Madness