Purdue basketball will play Gonzaga in Sweet 16 of March Madness

Purdue basketball faces Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) are in the Sweet 16 for the ninth straight NCAA tournament. The No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region beat No. 12 McNeese State (86-65) and No. 4 Kansas (89-68) in the first weekend of March Madness.

The Bulldogs blitzed Kansas after trailing by one point at halftime as Anton Watson scored 21 points to lead five Gonzaga players in double figures. Graham Ike scored 16 points and five Bulldogs players in double figures as they cruised in their opener.

Mark Few has been the Gonzaga coach since 1999.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga start time in Sweet 16

Friday night, March 29, 2024, time TBA, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Has Purdue basketball played Gonzaga this year?

The teams met in the Maui Invitational, with Purdue winning 73-63 as Zach Edey scored 25 points and had 14 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Braden Smith and Lance Jones added 13 points each.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 14 points and 7 rebounds, but the Bulldogs made just 6-of-32 3-pointers.

Purdue had a free throw edge (13-of-18 to 5-of-8), but Gonzaga tied Purdue in rebounds (38-38).

What conference is Gonzaga in?

West Coast Conference. The Bulldogs finished second to St. Mary's in the regular season and in the conference tournament.

Andrew Nembhard's brother plays for Gonzaga

Does the Gonzaga point guard look familiar? Ryan Nembhard is the brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, who also played for Gonzaga (2020-22 after two seasons at Florida).

Gonzaga key players

Graham Ike (16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds); Anton Watson (14.5 points, 40.8% 3-point shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals); Nolan Hickman (13.9 points, 41.8% 3s); Ryan Nembhard (12.6 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals).

Why is Gonzaga good?

The Bulldogs are in the top 10 in the nation in scoring (83.9 points per game), scoring margin (14.7), assist/turnover ratio (+1.7) and field goal percentage (51.4).

Has Gonzaga ever made the Final Four?

Twice. The Bulldogs lost the national championship game in 2017 (to North Carolina) and '21 (to Baylor).

What city is Gonzaga located in?

Spokane, Washington

Is Gonzaga a Catholic school?

It is a Jesuit university.

Why is Gonzaga called Gonzaga?

From the university website: Who was St. Aloysius Gonzaga? He is an Italian Jesuit saint of the 16th century. In 1887 when Father Joseph Cataldo, an Italian born Jesuit, founded Gonzaga College in Spokane, Washington, it seemed fitting to name the new school after his fellow Jesuit and fellow Italian, St. Aloysius Gonzaga.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball will play Gonzaga in Sweet 16 of March Madness