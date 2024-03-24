Purdue basketball headed to Sweet 16 after demolishing Utah State by 39 points

INDIANAPOLIS − Purdue basketball is Motor City bound.

The Boilermakers blitzed Utah State 106-67 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

Purdue (31-4) set a program record for victories in a season and had four players scored in double figures to set up Friday's game against Gonzaga in Detroit.

Utah State started off hot, namely former Maryland guard Ian Martinez.

Martinez made 4 of 5 to start the game and his 11 early points helped the Aggies to a 20-17 lead.

Then Zach Edey took over.

Edey scored 17 points in the final 10:21 and the Boilermakers outscored Utah State 24-9 with Braden Smith on the bench after picking up his second foul with 7:40 to go.

Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer helped support a 49-33 halftime lead that was capped with Lance Jones banking in a buzzer-beating 3.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) hype up the crowd, Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Purdue Boilermakers are leading the Utah State Aggies at halftime 49-33.

It was over when

A 16-point halftime cushion was beneficial.

When the second half started, Purdue left little doubt.

The Boilermakers scored seven points in the first 1:13. Like the first half ended, the second half opened with a Jones 3.

Purdue cruised to the Sweet 16 after that.

Zach Edey watch

Edey showed precisely why he'll be a consensus two-time National Player of the Year.

Purdue's 7-4 center had 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. At halftime.

Purdue coach Matt Painter pulled his stars early with the Boilermakers running Utah State out of the building. Edey finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

3 stars

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: The redshirt sophomore carried over his second half Friday night against Grambling, where he had 11 points, by scoring Purdue's first eight. Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Myles Colvin, Purdue: It was the freshman's defense that proved big in the first half. Then Colvin hit a 3 and the Fieldhouse erupted. Colvin's rapid development has been huge for Purdue, especially on defense. Colvin scored 9 points.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer is an elite shot maker. Utah State underestimated his ability to drive and also stop and pop from midrange. Loyer scored 15 points to go with 6 assists.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball advances to Sweet 16 after demolishing Utah State