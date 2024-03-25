Illinois basketball vs Iowa State prediction, scouting report: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16?

The No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team faces the No. 2 seeded Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Boston.

The Illini are 28-8 and came into the NCAA Tournament on the heels of winning the Big Ten Conference tournament. Iowa State is 29-7 and came into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming East Region March Madness bracket matchup from TD Garden.

Illinois vs. Iowa State March Madness statistical matchup

Illinois: 84.6 points per game, 73.4 points allowed per game, 1-3 vs. Top 25, BPI No. 11, 14-6 in conference play

Iowa State: 75.5 points per game, 61.3 points allowed per game, 7-5 vs. Top 25, BPI No. 6, 13-5 in conference play

Illinois vs. Iowa State top players in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr. (23.3 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game); Marcus Domask (16.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game); Coleman Hawkins (12.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, 1.1 blocks per game)

Iowa State: Tamin Lipsey (12.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 4.4 assists per game, 2.7 steals per game); Keshon Gilbert (13.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, 1.9 steals per game); Milan Momcilovic (11.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game).

Illinois vs. Iowa State notable victories, NCAA Tournament wins

Illinois: Regular season — W vs. Florida Atlantic, 2-0 vs. Wisconsin, 1-1 vs. Michigan State. NCAA Tournament — Defeated No. 14 seed Morehead State and No. 11 seed Duquesne.

Iowa State: Regular season — 2-1 vs. Houston, 1-1 vs. Baylor, 1-1 vs. BYU, W vs. Kansas, 2-0 vs. TCU, 1-1 vs. Oklahoma. NCAA Tournament — Defeated No. 15 seed South Dakota State and No. 7 seed Washington State.

KenPom rating for Illinois vs. Iowa State in NCAA Sweet 16

Illinois: No. 10 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 93 defense, No. 28 strength of schedule

Iowa State: No. 6 overall, No. 48 offense, No. 2 defense, No. 39 strength of schedule

MARCH MADNESS: Illinois basketball rolls Duquesne to advance to Sweet 16

Illinois vs. Iowa State in March Madness Sweet 16 betting line, over/under, odds

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Illinois +2.5 (+120) / Iowa State -2.5 (-145)

Total: 146.5

Illinois prediction vs Iowa State: March Madness Sweet 16

Outlook: The teams have similar resumes, but a contrast of styles. Illinois has the nation's No. 1-ranked offense and Iowa State has the nation's No. 2-ranked defense. Iowa State certainly has performed better against top-tier teams (two wins over Houston especially), but Illinois has the playmakers who we think will rise to the occasion.

Prediction: Illinois 79, Iowa State 76

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs. Iowa State prediction, pick for March Madness second round