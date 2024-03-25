Sweet 16 bracket predictions, picks: Who reaches Elite Eight of March Madness?
The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Can the Illini hang with Iowa State? Can anyone beat defending champion UConn? What about other No. 1 seeds Purdue, North Carolina and Houston?
As we prep for the March Madness Sweet 16, here are Journal Star predictions for the next round of the NCAA Tournament from editor Wes Huett and reporters Dave Eminian and Adam Duvall.
Sweet 16 games (all times CT):
EAST
Thursday, March 28 at TD Garden in Boston
(1) UConn (33-3) vs. (5) San Diego State (26-10) | 6:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Wes Huett: UConn
Dave Eminian: UConn
Adam Duvall: UConn
(2) Iowa State (29-7) vs. (3) Illinois (28-8) | 9:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Wes Huett: Illinois
Dave Eminian: Iowa State
Adam Duvall: Illinois
WEST
Thursday, March 28 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
(2) Arizona (27-8) vs. (6) Clemson (23-11) | 6:09 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: Arizona
Dave Eminian: Arizona
Adam Duvall: Arizona
(1) North Carolina (29-7) vs. (4) Alabama (23-11) | 8:39 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: North Carolina
Dave Eminian: North Carolina
Adam Duvall: North Carolina
SOUTH
Friday, March 29 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
(2) Marquette (27-9) vs. (11) NC State (24-14) | 6:09 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: Marquette
Dave Eminian: Marquette
Adam Duvall: Marquette
(1) Houston (32-4) vs. (4) Duke (26-8) | 8:39 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: Duke
Dave Eminian: Houston
Adam Duvall: Duke
MIDWEST
Friday, March 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
(1) Purdue (31-4) vs. (5) Gonzaga (27-7) | 6:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Wes Huett: Gonzaga
Dave Eminian: Purdue
Adam Duvall: Purdue
(2) Tennessee (26-8) vs. (3) Creighton (25-9) | 9:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Wes Huett: Tennessee
Dave Eminian: Creighton
Adam Duvall: Creighton
