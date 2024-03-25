Sweet 16 bracket predictions, picks: Who reaches Elite Eight of March Madness?

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Can the Illini hang with Iowa State? Can anyone beat defending champion UConn? What about other No. 1 seeds Purdue, North Carolina and Houston?

As we prep for the March Madness Sweet 16, here are Journal Star predictions for the next round of the NCAA Tournament from editor Wes Huett and reporters Dave Eminian and Adam Duvall.

Sweet 16 games (all times CT):

EAST

Thursday, March 28 at TD Garden in Boston

Wes Huett: UConn

Dave Eminian: UConn

Adam Duvall: UConn

Wes Huett: Illinois

Dave Eminian: Iowa State

Adam Duvall: Illinois

WEST

Thursday, March 28 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Wes Huett: Arizona

Dave Eminian: Arizona

Adam Duvall: Arizona

Wes Huett: North Carolina

Dave Eminian: North Carolina

Adam Duvall: North Carolina

SOUTH

Friday, March 29 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Wes Huett: Marquette

Dave Eminian: Marquette

Adam Duvall: Marquette

Wes Huett: Duke

Dave Eminian: Houston

Adam Duvall: Duke

MIDWEST

Friday, March 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Wes Huett: Gonzaga

Dave Eminian: Purdue

Adam Duvall: Purdue

(2) Tennessee (26-8) vs. (3) Creighton (25-9) | 9:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV

Wes Huett: Tennessee

Dave Eminian: Creighton

Adam Duvall: Creighton

