IHSAA sectionals scheduled for baseball, softball

Apr. 29—Both the baseball and softball sectionals were announced on Sunday by the IHSAA.

This year, sectional baseball games begin Wednesday, May 22, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), with regionals played on Saturday, June 1. Loogootee will host the Class A sectional, while Jasper will host the 3A games.

In the six-team baseball sectional played at Alvin Ruxer Field in Jasper, the first game will feature a Dubois County rivalry, with Jasper vs. Southridge in the first game and Vincennes Lincoln vs. Heritage Hills in Game 2. In the semi-final round, winners from those two games will then play each other, followed by Washington and Pike Central, with winners meeting in a Monday championship.

The Class A Sectional 63 at Les Page Field in Loogootee, will see Orleans vs. Loogootee in the first game, followed by Shoals vs. North Daviess.

In the semis, those two winners will meet, followed by Vincennes Rivet vs. Class A state runner up Barr-Reeve.

Two regional championship games will be played in a doubleheader format at the same site with each winner advancing to the four-team semi-state on Saturday, June 8. Southern Regional hosts are Park Tudor, Mooresville, Morristown, Loogootee, Jasper, Floyd Central, Mitchell, and Southridge.

The IHSAA softball sectionals open play on Monday, May 20, Sectional action runs May 20-25 with the 64 survivors moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 28 and the four-team semi-states on Saturday, June 1. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played June 7-8 at Purdue University's Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

In the Class 3A sectional 31 played at Southridge (Huntingburg), Pike Central will play Heritage Hills in the first game, followed by Southridge vs. Washington. In the semis, Vincennes Lincoln will play the Game 1 winner, while Jasper will play the winner of the Washington- Southridge game, with the remaining winners playing in the championship.

At Class A North Daviess Sectional 63, Orleans will play Barr-Reeve in the opening game. The semis will then include Shoals vs. North Daviess, followed by Loogootee vs. the Game 1 winner. Those North Daviess Sectional games are scheduled for Monday through Wednesday.

Regional softball will have a different format than baseball as the winner of 3A Sectional 31 will travel to Sectional 32 winner (Boonville Sectional). In Class A, Sectional 63 will travel to the Sectional 64 winner (NED sectional winner).