IHSAA classifications announced for 2024-25, 2025-26

Apr. 4—The IHSAA announced the new classifications for member schools for boys and girls basketball, football, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball for the next two seasons.

Enrollment figures, submitted by the Indiana Department of Education last fall, are used to determine classifications in these team sports. The total number of boys and girls in grades 9-12 are used.

For the four class sports (baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball), the IHSAA uses the ratio of largest 20 percent go to Class 4A, the next 25 percent to Class 3A, the next 25 percent to Class 2A and the smallest 30 percent to Class A.

IHSAA tournament success is also a factor in classification. For example, due to East Central's back-to-back state titles in football, the Trojans will move up to Class 5A for football.

For the local teams, North Decatur will see a change in tournament opponents and locations for boys and girls basketball and girls volleyball the next two seasons. North will be moving from Class 2A to Class A.

The Lady Chargers basketball team is the defending sectional champions in Class 2A, but will look to win a Class A championship the next two seasons.

The drop of North to Class A will likely put North and South Decatur in the same sectional, yet to be determined.

Area classifications with enrollment

Batesville (670): Class 3A — Boys basketball, girls basketball, football, volleyball; Class 2A — boys soccer, girls soccer

Greensburg (662): Class 3A — Boys basketball, girls basketball, football, volleyball; Class 2A — boys soccer, girls soccer

North Decatur (314): Class A — Boys basketball, girls basketball, football, volleyball

Rushville (645): Class 3A — Boys basketball, girls basketball, football, volleyball; Class 2A — boys soccer, girls soccer

South Decatur (265): Class A — Boys basketball, girls basketball, football, volleyball

Coaches and players now wait until later this spring to find out which sectional they will be competing. Baseball and softball sectional groupings will be announced in August.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.