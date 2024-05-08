ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso's present and future; Drew Smith nearing return
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Pete Alonso had a tie-breaking double and added a homer late as the Mets topped the Cardinals, 7-5, on Tuesday night in St. Louis
Alonso and the Mets knew it was only a matter of time until slugger broke out of slump
Alonso and Scott Boras discussed his pending free agency
Kodai Senga has one more step before beginning a rehab assignment
Edwin Diaz's fastball velocity -- and usage -- ticked up during his last outing
Jett Williams to start swinging a bat soon as he works his way back from a wrist injury