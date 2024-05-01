Advertisement

ICYMI in Mets Land: DJ Stewart comes through in win over Cubs, Mark Vientos sent back down

John Flanigan
·1 min read

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

  • DJ Stewart's massive three-run home run lifted the Mets to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night

  • Afterward, Stewart explained that even with his decreased role of late, he’s staying ready to help the team when called upon

  • Before the game, Mark Vientos was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse with Starling Marte officially returning from the bereavement list

  • While the youngster understood the decision, he was hoping to stick around longer after crushing a walk-off homer on Sunday afternoon

  • LHP Brooks Raley is progressing well and he remains on track to return from the injured list when first eligible next week

  • The Mets could have playoffs in sight if they persevere through a brutal early-season schedule, but that reprieve isn't coming just yet

  • Jett Williams, who hasn’t appeared in a game since May 21, landed on the injured list with right wrist soreness