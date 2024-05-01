ICYMI in Mets Land: DJ Stewart comes through in win over Cubs, Mark Vientos sent back down

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

DJ Stewart's massive three-run home run lifted the Mets to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night

Afterward, Stewart explained that even with his decreased role of late, he’s staying ready to help the team when called upon

Before the game, Mark Vientos was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse with Starling Marte officially returning from the bereavement list

While the youngster understood the decision, he was hoping to stick around longer after crushing a walk-off homer on Sunday afternoon

LHP Brooks Raley is progressing well and he remains on track to return from the injured list when first eligible next week

The Mets could have playoffs in sight if they persevere through a brutal early-season schedule, but that reprieve isn't coming just yet