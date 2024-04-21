HyVee Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit North girls soccer

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit North girls soccer team has won four of their last six games, and they believe, their team is on the rise.

The Bronco girls soccer program has steadily improved over the last five seasons with their current record sitting at 8-3 and their last four wins being by shutout.

This year’s team has scored six goals in a pair of matches, and their defense has held seven opponents to a single goal or less.

“Some of the goals they’re scoring are pretty exciting,” Ryan Kelley, North’s 11th-year head coach, said.

“When we get to June, no matter what’s happened — did this team grow and get better throughout the course of the season? For me, that’s what I’ll look at. We’re on path. We’re doing that right now.”

Currently, the team is ranked ninth in the state, according to the most recent MaxPreps poll for girls soccer.

Although the Broncos are on a hot streak, they know they will have to work to earn the respect of other players and teams.

“I feel like, in the past, we’ve been looked down on by other schools,” Grace Masters, Broncos Midfielder, said. “Success means we won our conference again. We won it again last year. We want to be number one again this year.”

The girls have been chasing their highest winning record—22 victories in 2017—and feel that, with the help of the nine senior leaders on the team, they have the potential to create another special season.

“We like to win. I feel like every play, everyone’s going really hard and fighting for each other to get to where we want to be,” Jacky Siegmeier, Broncos Outside Left Forward, said on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Broncos had won four of their last five games, but faced a tough 13-1 loss to Nixa High School. The team does have a chance to redeem themselves, however, when they go on the road to face the challenging Park Hill South team (13-1) on Tuesday.

