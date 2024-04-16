Huskers offer South Dakota’s top prospect

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered the top prospect out of the state of South Dakota. Shawn Hammerbeck is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound offensive line prospect for Winner High School.

Hammerbeck received the offer after meeting with head coach Matt Rhule over the weekend. He made the announcement on social media.

After a great talk with @CoachMattRhule, I’m excited to announce I have received an offer from @HuskerFootball!

Hammerbeck is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Dakota for the class of 2025.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 has five commitments: defensive lineman Tyson Terry, wide receiver Jackson Carpenter, wide receiver Bryson Hayes, athlete Caden VerMaas, and running back Conor Booth.

