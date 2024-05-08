Hurricanes in wait-and-see mode on starting goalie, Kuznetsov return for Game 3 vs. Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour left a few doors cracked and a few questions not completely answered Wednesday.

The Canes, after a 4-3 loss in double overtime Tuesday to the New York Rangers, are down 0-2 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series. After the first two games on the road, the Canes host Game 3 on Thursday at PNC Arena, then Game 4 on Saturday.

Frederik Andersen has been the starting goalie in each of the seven playoff games for the Canes – the first five in the series against the New York Islanders. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has not played a game since April 14, in the regular-season finale at Chicago.

Might Game 3 be the time for a change in net, Brind’Amour was asked?

“We’ll see,” Brind’Amour said Wednesday. “We’ll see how Freddie is feeling today and we’ll make that decision (Thursday). But I think Freddie’s been good. That’s not a concern. It’s more about how he’s feeling.”

The Canes did not practice Wednesday, going through team meetings. Kochetkov has served as Andersen’s backup in the playoffs, although Brind’Amour said Kochetkov not playing in nearly a month “would not be a concern.”

One decision Brind’Amour did make Wednesday for Game 2 was making Evgeny Kuznetsov a healthy scratch, replacing him with forward Max Comtois on the fourth line. It was a curious move in that Brind’Amour had said a few hours before game time that he did not anticipate any lineup changes, only to have Comtois – a free-agent signee by Carolina during the season – go in for Kuznetsov.

Comtois was in for nine shifts and 6:19 of ice time in Game 2, with one shift in the third period.

Kuznetsov won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and was a key acquisition by the Canes at the NHL trade deadline this season, someone brought in to add another veteran presence in the playoffs. Comtois was making his playoff debut for the Canes.

Why the Kuznetsov scratch?

“I don’t know. I just thought I’d change it up a little,” Brind’Amour said. “Max had been practicing well and wanted to give him a chance. That’s really what went into that.”

Would Kuznetsov return for Game 3?

“Possibly,” the coach said.

Regardless of the lineup or starting goaltender, the Canes must find a way to score on the power play to beat the Rangers, who are good at it and have scored two power-play goals in each of the first games. The Canes are 0-10 on the power play, twice taking penalties that negated the man advantage.

“The games have been real tight,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s a play here or there. You’ve got to keep fighting to get that extra play. That’s really what it’s coming down to.”

NECAS DODGES BIG ONE

Martin Necas came bounding into the interview area Wednesday at PNC Arena in a T-shirt and shorts, looking energetic. But had the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba not missed his mark in Game 2 …

Trouba, never hesitant to make a big hit, launched himself at Necas near the boards, his left arm bent as if aiming at Necas’ head. Necas held up just enough and slid under Trouba as the defenseman went flying over him and tumbled head-first into the boards.

Necas said he has seen the replays a few times. His thoughts on Trouba’s intent?

“I don’t know, I guess, elbow me in head. I don’t know,” Necas said. “Maybe he protecting himself going into the boards. He knows, he knows. Everybody knows what kind of player he is.

“I mean, good for him. Nothing happened. We’re all good and I’m excited for the next game.”

Canes forward Seth Jarvis has been on the receiving end of big Trouba blast. In Game 7 of the 2022 playoff series with the Rangers, Jarvis was knocked woozy after an open-ice hit from the D-man.

“That was something,” Jarvis said of the Necas-Trouba play. “I’m just glad ‘Nechy’ got out of the way. That could have been a little scary for him.”

Injury update

Brind’Amour said defenseman Brett Pesce, out with a lower-body injury, has not yet skated and remains sidelined indefinitely. Brind’Amour has said he is hopeful Pesce could return at some point in the second-round series.