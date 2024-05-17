‘Huh? What?’: St. Louis golf legend reacts to Scheffler’s arrest

ST. LOUIS – You’ve likely seen Scottie Scheffler on your screen, but never in a jail mug shot.

Video from Friday morning shows the two-time Masters champion in handcuffs being escorted to a police car outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., where the PGA Championship is being contested this week.

Police say Scheffler refused to stop and follow police orders at a barricade set up near the scene of a deadly crash while attempting to enter the tournament prior to second-round play. Scheffler allegedly dragged an officer who tried to stop his car. He faces a number of charges, including felony second-degree assault on a police officer and reckless driving.

“The first thing that pops into your head was?” FOX 2’s Mike Colombo asked.

“Huh? What?” replied a shocked Jay Delsing.

The thought from the former St. Louisan pro golfer Jay Delsing was a shared reaction with much of the sports world.

“Anybody that knows Scottie Scheffler is thinking, how did this happen to him? He’s just not that guy. I wonder if he’s ever had a speeding ticket?” Delsing said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Delsing says what occurred appears to be an incredibly unfortunate series of events that ultimately led to a serious miscommunication.

“I just read Scottie thought he was doing as he was directed. But it’s raining, he’s got his windows up, it’s 5:30 or 6 a.m. It’s dark. Obviously, a big misunderstanding, but man, to see Scottie Scheffler in handcuffs! I guarantee he’s never been handcuffed before,” he said.

In a statement, Scheffler called the situation very “chaotic.”

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” the statement said.

He also expressed sympathy for the family of the man killed in the accident. Despite the arrest, Scheffler was able to return to the golf club a little less than an hour before his tee time. He birdied his first hole en route to being five under 67, placing him in contention for the championship.

“Hopefully we can get this thing put into the right perspective, make some apologies, do whatever they have to do and move on. But honor this person that lost their life; that’s the biggest thing,” Delsing said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.