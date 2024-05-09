How to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason tonight: Caitlin Clark’s next Indiana Fever game time, where to stream and more

Advertisement
danica creahan
Streaming Editor
·3 min read
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on while playing the Dallas Wings during a pre season game at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2024 WNBA preseason has officially begun! The short preseason tipped off last Friday with Caitlin Clark's preseason debut with the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. The action continues this Thursday with Clark's next game: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, streaming on WNBA League Pass at 7 p.m. ET. The preseason will come to a close on May 11, and the regular WNBA season tips off Tuesday, May 14, when Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA season debut. But the high profile Indiana Fever rookie won’t be the only exciting new face on the court. The Fever also heads into the 2024 season with reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston. Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into preseason games.

Dates: May 3 - May 11

TV channel: N/A, local regional sports networks

Streaming: WNBA League Pass

2024 WNBA preseason games tipped off last Friday, May 3 with two matchups: The Chicago Sky vs. the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. There are preseason games scheduled through the following Saturday, May 11. The 2024 WNBA season will then tip off on Tuesday, May 14. The next televised WNBA preseason game will be the Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, streaming on League Pass.

Unfortunately, 2024 WNBA preseason games won’t be broadcast nationally. If you don’t live close enough to catch the games on your local Regional Sports Network, you can keep up with select games through WNBA League Pass.

WNBA League Pass

WNBA League Pass is streaming four games of the WNBA preseason. With WNBA League Pass, you can stream live out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass costs $35 for the entire season, but you can also buy a pass for a single game for $2.99/game, a great option if you're only looking to check out Caitlin Clark's two preseason games this week.

$35 for the season at WNBA

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3

  • Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: 7 p.m.

  • Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

  • Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 9

  • Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

  • New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 10

  • Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: 7 p.m. (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

Saturday, May 11

The Indiana Fever will play two games in the WNBA preseason:

Friday, May 3

  • Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. ET — College Park Center, Arlington, TX (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

Friday, May 10

  • Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: 7 p.m. ET — Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)