How to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason tonight: Caitlin Clark’s next Indiana Fever game time, where to stream and more

Caitlin Clark #22 plays her second preseason game with the Indiana Fever this Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2024 WNBA preseason has officially begun! The short preseason tipped off last Friday with Caitlin Clark's preseason debut with the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. The action continues this Thursday with Clark's next game: Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, streaming on WNBA League Pass at 7 p.m. ET. The preseason will come to a close on May 11, and the regular WNBA season tips off Tuesday, May 14, when Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA season debut. But the high profile Indiana Fever rookie won’t be the only exciting new face on the court. The Fever also heads into the 2024 season with reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston. Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into preseason games.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason:

WNBA League Pass $34.99 for the entire season at WNBA League Pass

Dates: May 3 - May 11

TV channel: N/A, local regional sports networks

Streaming: WNBA League Pass

When is the 2024 WNBA preseason?

2024 WNBA preseason games tipped off last Friday, May 3 with two matchups: The Chicago Sky vs. the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. There are preseason games scheduled through the following Saturday, May 11. The 2024 WNBA season will then tip off on Tuesday, May 14. The next televised WNBA preseason game will be the Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, streaming on League Pass.

What channel are WNBA preseason games on?

Unfortunately, 2024 WNBA preseason games won’t be broadcast nationally. If you don’t live close enough to catch the games on your local Regional Sports Network, you can keep up with select games through WNBA League Pass.

How to watch 2024 WNBA preseason games:

(WNBA League Pass) WNBA League Pass WNBA League Pass is streaming four games of the WNBA preseason. With WNBA League Pass, you can stream live out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass costs $35 for the entire season, but you can also buy a pass for a single game for $2.99/game, a great option if you're only looking to check out Caitlin Clark's two preseason games this week. $35 for the season at WNBA

2024 WNBA preseason schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Tuesday, May 7

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm: 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 9

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: 7 p.m. (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

Saturday, May 11

San Juan vs. Las Vegas Aces: 1 p.m.

Stream the WNBA preseason $34.99 for the entire season at WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA preseason?

The Indiana Fever will play two games in the WNBA preseason:

Friday, May 3

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. ET — College Park Center, Arlington, TX (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

Friday, May 10

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: 7 p.m. ET — Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)