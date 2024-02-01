We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game weekend: Time, channel, full schedule and more

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs is co-captain of Team Matthews with Justin Bieber this All-Star weekend. (Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s time for the National Hockey League’s 2024 All-Star weekend. Over the next three days, Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon and Team Hughes will go head to head in a series of skill competitions, culminating in the 2024 All-Star game. All-Star weekend kicks off with the return of the All-Star draft tonight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Then, on Friday, the hockey festivities continue with the newly revamped All-Star skills competition at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. All-Star weekend closes out with the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. All of the All-Star weekend events will also stream live on ESPN+. Ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about NHL All-Star Weekend.

What channel is NHL All-Star weekend on?

All the NHL All-Star events will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. In order of events: the All-Star draft will be on ESPN2. The All-Star skills competition will air on ESPN, and the All-Star Game will air on ABC. All of NHL All-Star weekend will stream live on ESPN+.

ESPN+ Stream NHL All-Star weekend $11 at ESPN

When is the NHL All-Star draft?

The 2024 NHL All Star draft returns tonight beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

When is the NHL All-Star skills competition?

The All-Star skills competition will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 2.

When is the NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is this Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch NHL All-Star weekend without cable:

ESPN+ Stream All-Star weekend $11 at ESPN

Fubo TV Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Try free at Fubo

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC $30/first month at Sling

Hulu + Live TV Watch ESPN, ABC and get ESPN+ $76/month at Hulu

NHL All-Star Game teams:

Team Matthews: Captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), assistant captain Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs). Celebrity captain Justin Bieber.

Team McDavid: Captain Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers). Assistant captain Leon Draisaitl (Oilers). Celebrity captain Will Arnett.

Team MacKinnon: Captain Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche). Assistant captain Cale Makar (Avalanche). Celebrity captain Tate McRae.

Team Hughes: Co-captains Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils, injured) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks). Assistant captain Elias Pettersson (Canucks). Celebrity captain Michael Bublé.

Team captains and assistant captains will draft the remaining members of their teams tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ Stream the Pro Bowl games $11 at ESPN

NHL All-Star players remaining:

Anaheim Ducks: Frank Vatrano

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak, G Jeremy Swayman

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho

Colorado Avalanche: G Alexandar Georgiev

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: G Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, G Sergei Bobrovsky

Los Angeles Kings: G Cam Talbot

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt*

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal

New York Rangers: Vincent Trocheck*, G Igor Shesterkin

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas

San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl

Seattle Kraken: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner, William Nylander

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm (he was with the Calgary Flames when named but was traded on Jan. 31), J.T. Miller. G Thatcher Demko

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor*, G Connor Hellebuyck

*-injury replacement.

Who are the celebrity captains in the NHL All-Star game?

Canadian celebrities Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Tate McRae and Michael Buble are joining Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Jack and Quinn Hughes as celebrity co-captains at the 2024 All-Star Game.