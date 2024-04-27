We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Final round time, channel, draft order, where to stream for free and more

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, joining the Chicago Bears. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

After a whirlwind, Taylor Swift-centric 2023 season, the NFL has returned for the 2024 Draft. Thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears had the first pick in the first round of the highly anticipated event, where they selected USC’s Caleb Williams. But Williams wasn't the only former college quarterback to find his team last night. LSU's Jayden Daniels became the No. 2 pick of the evening when the Washington Commanders tapped him. UNC's Drake Maye is joining the New England Patriots. The Atlanta Falcons chose Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and the Minnesota Vikings got Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

The 2024 NFL Draft continues this afternoon with the final rounds. Are you ready to find out who else is joining your favorite football team? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL Draft, including where to stream it for free, what channels the Draft is on, the full NFL Draft schedule, NFL Draft order and more.

Looking for live updates of the 2024 NFL Draft? Yahoo Sports has you covered.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 27

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Plex

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft began this Thursday, Apr. 25. The draft continues today with the 4-7 rounds, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

What time is the NFL Draft First Round?

Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft began today at noon ET.

What channel is the NFL Draft on in 2024?

The NFL draft will air live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. You can also catch live coverage of the NFL Draft tonight here on Yahoo Sports!

How to watch the NFL Draft live without cable:

How to watch the NFL Draft live on mobile:

You can watch the Second and Third Rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL+. A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and pre-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the NFL Draft live for free:

The free, ad-supported streaming platform Plex has partnered with the NFL to bring viewers a new NFL Channel. The NFL Channel on Plex will provide 24/7 coverage of the NFL, including breaking NFL news, videos, and highlights on all your favorite teams, plus live Game Day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows such as NFL Report and NFL GameDay Preview, award-winning content from NFL Media and NFL Films library, and an always-on channel ticker with year-round NFL news coverage. This year, you can watch coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft live for free on Plex.

2024 NFL Draft schedule:

Saturday, Apr. 27

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. ET

How many rounds in the NFL draft?

The NFL Draft has seven rounds, spread over three days.

2024 NFL Draft order:

Round 4

101) Carolina Panthers

102) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

103) New England Patriots

104) Arizona Cardinals

105) Los Angeles Chargers

106) Tennessee Titans

107) New York Giants

108) Minnesota Vikings

109) Atlanta Falcons

110) Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)

111) New York Jets

112) Las Vegas Raiders

113) Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)

114) Jacksonville Jaguars

115) Cincinnati Bengals

116) Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)

117) Indianapolis Colts

118) Seattle Seahawks

119) Pittsburgh Steelers

120) Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)

121) Denver Broncos (from Miami)

122) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

123) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

124) San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)

125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126) Green Bay Packers

127) Houston Texans

128) Buffalo Bills

129) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

130) Baltimore Ravens

131) Kansas City Chiefs

132) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

133) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

134) New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)

135) San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

136) Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)

137) New England Patriots

138) Arizona Cardinals

139) Washington Commanders

140) Los Angeles Chargers

141) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

142) Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)

143) Atlanta Falcons

144) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)

145) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)

146) Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)

147) Denver Broncos

148) Las Vegas Raiders

149) Cincinnati Bengals

150) New Orleans Saints

151) Indianapolis Colts

152) Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

153) Jacksonville Jaguars

154) Los Angeles Rams

155) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

156) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)

157) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)

158) Miami Dolphins

159) Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)

160) Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)

161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)

162) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

163) Buffalo Bills

164) Detroit Lions

165) Baltimore Ravens

166) New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)

167) Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)

168) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

169) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

170) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

171) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

172) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

173) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

176) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

177) Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

178) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)

179) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

180) New England Patriots

181) Los Angeles Chargers

182) Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)

183) New York Giants

184) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)

185) New York Jets

186) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)

187) Atlanta Falcons

188) Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)

189) Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)

190) New Orleans Saints

191) Indianapolis Colts

192) Seattle Seahawks

193) New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)

194) Cincinnati Bengals

195) Pittsburgh Steelers

196) Los Angeles Rams

197) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)

198) Miami Dolphins

199) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

200) Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)

201) Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)

202) Green Bay Packers

203) New York Jets (from Houston through Cleveland, Denver)

204) Buffalo Bills

205) Detroit Lions

206) Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)

207) Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

208) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)

209) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

210) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

211) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

212) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

213) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

214) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

215) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

216) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

217) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

218) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

219) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

221) Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)

222) Washington Commanders

223) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

224) Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)

225) Los Angeles Chargers

226) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)

227) Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)

228) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)

229) Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)

230) Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

231) New England Patriots (from Chicago)

232) Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)

233) Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)

234) Indianapolis Colts

235) Seattle Seahawks

236) Jacksonville Jaguars

237) Cincinnati Bengals

238) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

239) New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)

240) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)

241) Miami Dolphins

242) Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)

243) Cleveland Browns

244) Dallas Cowboys

245) Green Bay Packers

246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247) Houston Texans

248) Buffalo Bills

249) Detroit Lions

250) Baltimore Ravens

251) San Francisco 49ers

252) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)

253) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

254) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

255) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

257) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

Who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year?

USC’s Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick, selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

More ways to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

