Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has announced his transfer destination

Well, you can't win them all, as Texas A&M has lost the battle for former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to the Auburn Tigers. Let me say that from a quarterback perspective, this is somewhat confusing heading into the 2024 season.

After visiting College Station last weekend, Lambert-Smith looked to be a shoo-in as the potential No. 1 target for starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who has the potential to shoot up the 2025 draft QB rankings with a solid season, as the talented signal-caller is just one or two reliable receivers away from lighting up the scoreboard weekly.

For the Tigers, struggling quarterback Payton Thorne is deemed to earn back his starting spot that season. Despite gaining a much better receiving core with Lambert-Smith now joining the roster, he hasn't proven his ability to make plays through the air consistently.

However, former Houston wide receiver Sam Brown is currently visiting College Station, which is a positive sign moving forward with Lambert-Smith now out of the picture.

During his final season with the Nittany Lions, Lambert-Smith recorded 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, including a career-high 673 yards and four scores in 2023.

