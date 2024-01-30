Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named to 2024 Pro Bowl

C.J. Stroud is heading to the Pro Bowl.

After one season with the Houston Texans, the former Ohio State quarterback was named as one of four AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl roster along with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Stroud replaces Mahomes on the roster with the Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11.

Stroud is one of three former Ohio State players to make the Pro Bowl.

In his first NFL season, Stroud — the betting favorite for Rookie of the Year — threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Texans to the AFC Divisional round and an AFC South title.

Stroud was the second quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL draft behind former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was picked No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at Ohio State.

Ohio State players in the 2024 Pro Bowl

Here are all the former Ohio State players that will play in the Pro Bowl Feb. 4.

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (to play in Super Bowl LVIII)

When is the 2024 Pro Bowl?

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games Championship will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

2024 Pro Bowl TV schedule

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games Championship will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD, along with ESPN+.

The Pro Bowl will also hold a Skills Showdown at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on ESPN.

