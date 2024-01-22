Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud talks lesson from former Ohio State coach after Ravens loss

After ending his rookie season in the AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was asked if he called the 2023 season "a success."

With that, Stroud looked back at his time at Ohio State.

"Where I come from in college, you don't win it all, it's a fail," Stroud told reporters. "So that's the mindset I have. I think we have the capability. We have the team to do it."

But as he looked back, the former two-time Heisman Trophy finalist for Ohio State harkened back to something he was taught by Todd Fitch: an offensive analyst, who primarily worked with quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis during Stroud's tenure.

"My assistant quarterbacks coach in college, coach Fitch, was always telling me the most important job for a quarterback is to make everybody around them better," Stroud said. "I hope guys look back and are like, 'Dang, C.J. helped me get better. That was a guy I would ride for through thick and thin.' That's what I look for. My teammates, not just, of course accolades and all that stuff is cool. But just the personal relationships. I hope those guys look back and are like, "Man, I enjoyed playing with C.J.'"

In his first NFL season, Stroud — the betting favorite for Rookie of the Year — threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Who is Ohio State assistant coach Todd Fitch?

Fitch joined Ohio State in 2021 as an offensive analyst after a stints as offensive coordinator at schools such as Vanderbilt, Louisiana Tech, Boston College East Carolina, South Florida and Connecticut.

Fitch worked with Ohio State coach Ryan Day at Boston College in 2013.

Fitch is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan in 1986.

