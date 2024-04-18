For Horsemen's Garcia, love for school, sport goes only so far

Apr. 17—Unrequited love is painful because it's a one-way street.

It doesn't matter if it's the love of a person, a thing or even — as in this case — a sport, it looks messy and sad when it's not reciprocated.

There is no doubt of Gerard Garcia's love for St. Michael's and Horsemen basketball, especially since he dedicated almost 30 years of his life to it. He personifies what St. Michael's basketball is.

So, when the school let him go after just over two seasons as its boys head coach, with two Class 3A championship appearances, a 3A title in 2023 and a District 2-3A title, it just underscored a cold, hard fact.

Just because you love something doesn't mean it will love you back.

There was no reason for Garcia to be dismissed, even after an uneven 16-14 record this winter, except for one — he wasn't "their guy."

The unfortunate thing about coaching is that most coaches are hired to be fired — or gently asked to step aside when a new group of administrators or a new athletic director takes control. The dreaded phrase "new direction" is the sporting world's version of getting rejected by the person of your dreams — it's not you, it's us.

But love and sports bear a strong resemblance because of the human element. Relationships break up every day, and schools often move on from coaches if only because they have someone in mind for that job — someone other than you.

How strong is Garcia's passion for his school and the players he oversees? He was in uniform as an assistant coach for the baseball team when it played West Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Does that mean Garcia was a bad basketball coach? Hardly. He did an excellent job given the circumstances he inherited when he took over for David Rodriguez after that coach also met the ugly fate of an administration moving on when the time was right.

Rodriguez faced allegations of hazing and racism and St. Michael's administrators placed him on administrative leave amid an investigation. Except, they never announced any resolution other than to replace Rodriguez with Garcia after he guided the Horsemen from a 3-12 start to a 16-15 record and a spot in the 3A title game in 2022.

In hindsight, it sure smelled like Rodriguez was let go because the wrong people fell out of love with him, especially after guiding what many considered a championship-caliber team to that cold start.

Garcia started his career with a 40-7 mark before last year's struggles, but he is hardly alone in suffering a similar fate.

Capital's Ben Gomez won a 4A title in his first year at Capital and guided the Jaguars to three state championship game appearances in his first five seasons. Then came a 16-13 season in 2008-09 and he was let go. Ask Gomez, and he'll tell you then-Santa Fe Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez didn't want him. Simple as that.

At least Gomez got a second shot at the school he has been a part of for more than 25 years, as he just his 11th season in that stint.

At least those coaches had their chance. Some keep plugging away, hoping for that opportunity to show their mettle with a top-notch program but always finding themselves passed over for whatever reason.

Mike Velarde did the Lord's work toiling away as the head girls basketball coach at struggling programs in Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf co-op program from 2018-20, then Tierra Encantada from 2021-23. He finally got a shot to move up when he took an assistant coach's position at Los Alamos when Sat Khalsa took the job in June.

Khalsa's sudden resignation after the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament in December opened the door of opportunity for Velarde to step in as an interim head coach. But Los Alamos athletic director Ann Stewart instead chose Todd Zollinger, who was the C-team coach of Los Alamos' boys program, to step into the void, and Velarde left the program after that.

Zollinger did an admirable job leading Los Alamos to a 16-12 record and a spot in the Class 4A State Tournament, but who's to say Velarde couldn't have done just as well especially considering he worked with the players through the summer and fall?

Despite that, Velarde went to Hilltoppers games, supporting the team from the stands, in the hopes that he would get a chance to take over when the position opened after the season. Last week, Velarde said he never received an interview, adding he was told his application was incomplete.

Velarde's story is one of hundreds, if not thousands, in the state. They toil in the background as assistants, volunteers or club coaches, honing players' skills while also hoping for a chance to prove they belong as a prep head coach.

Garcia was one of the lucky ones who got a chance to not only do what he loves but for his alma mater. Many others just want the chance to show how much they love their sport, much less their school.

But unrequited love is a one-way street — and an empty one at that.