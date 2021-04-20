Hornets vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday
The Hornets (28-28) and Knicks (31-27) square off in a meeting with massive playoff implications on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Entering the night, New York is in sixth in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Hornets in the eighth seed. Charlotte’s win over the Knicks early in the season means a win on Tuesday would also secure the Hornets a series win and a potential tiebreaker in the playoff race.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Tuesday, April 20
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Caleb Martin
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Miles Bridges
Forward – Jalen McDaniels
Center – Vernon Carey Jr.
New York Knicks
Guard – Elfrid Payton
Guard – Reggie Bullock
Center – Nerlens Noel
Forward – Julius Randle
Forward – R.J. Barrett