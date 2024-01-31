Post-position draw for 2024 Kentucky Derby to be held week before race at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby fans will get a full week to discuss post positions and morning-line odds for the 2024 race.

Churchill Downs confirmed the draw for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, April 27, a full seven days before the May 4 running. The draw was held the Monday before the race in 2022 and 2023.

“As has been the case for many years, Derby and Oaks horses undergo 24-hour surveillance once entered,” said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services for Churchill Downs. “This year, we’re moving entry day for both races to Saturday, April 27, so horseplayers around the world can have handicapping information for America’s greatest days of racing in their hands one week in advance of the races.

“As an added benefit, entrants will undergo two additional days of monitoring and observation by (Kentucky Horse Racing Commission) and Churchill Downs veterinarians before, during and after training over the track, and in their stalls.”

The move of the draw coincides with a new requirement revealed in the Triple Crown nomination form for 2024.

According to the form, all starters and also-eligible horses for the Kentucky Derby must be stabled at Churchill Downs by 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. That date also is opening day of Churchill’s 2024 Spring Meet.

Previously, Derby horses weren’t required to be at Churchill Downs until Monday morning before the race.

Also-eligible horses have until 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3, to draw into the race if a horse in the main field scratches. In 2022, Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby after moving into the race as an also-eligible.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @KentuckyDerby_CJ

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024: Post-position draw date full week ahead of race