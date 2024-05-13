Holland Christian sends five football players to college ranks across Michigan

HOLLAND - After a much improved season under first-year coach Dave Abberger, the Holland Christian football program celebrated its future.

The Maroons are sending five seniors to the college ranks and they all signed at a recent gathering at Holland Christian.

Quarterback Eli Boyce signed with Hillsdale College and Ryder Gravenhof, a linebacker, signed with Grand Valley State - both are NCAA Division II programs.

More: Meet The Holland Sentinel All-Area Football Team

More: Nine Holland-area high school football players earn all-state honors

"I chose Hillsdale because I really felt as if it would be the perfect fit for me. I love the culture of the football program and it is a special place where I feel comfortable and confident that I can flourish," Boyce said. "I loved the coaching staff ever since I first visited and they truly believe in me as a player. Aside from football the school is outstanding academically and I know that academics are very important. This is a great opportunity for me to play football at the next level against great competition in Division II. It has always been my dream to play in college and I am so thankful for the opportunity that the coaches at Hillsdale have given me. I could not have gotten to this position without the help of my coaches and especially my teammates. I would not have wanted to play alongside anybody else. They pushed me to be the best I could day in and day out and have made so many great memories playing football with them."

Lineman Luke Bushouse and Sieger Huizenga opted for NCAA Division III and will join the inaugural team at Calvin University.

Holland Christian celebrated five seniors headed to play college football.

"I chose Calvin University because of the great people and mission that we have for the season ahead. I also like the idea of starting a new program, being able to create new traditions, and still be close to home. This is a great opportunity for me, on and off the field. I am excited for the opportunity to play earlier than some other schools had planned for me. In the classroom, I want a curriculum where Christ is the center of my learning. Calvin's new School of Business will be a great Christian environment to learn in," Bushouse said. "I love my senior class. We have played for so many years together and created a brotherhood that will last a lifetime. I know that if I ever stumble they will be there for me to pick me up."

Meanwhile, all-state wide receiver Ethan Abberger will be facing his former teammates headed to Calvin. He committed to Adrian College, also in the MIAA.

"The reason I chose Adrian was because of the coaching staff there. The offense that they run suits my play style and gives me the best chance to succeed. I also love the school and the people there. It was a door God open up and I’m going to trust in his plan," Ethan Abberger said. "What this senior group of dudes has meant a lot to me. I came in as a sophomore and we all talked about getting to this point and here we are. I love all these dudes."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian sends five football players to college ranks