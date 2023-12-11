Meet The Holland Sentinel All-Area Football Team

The Holland Sentinel All-Area Football Team.

Ethan Abberger

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Wide receiver

FAST FACTS: First-team all-state. Had 72 catches for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also had 43 tackles as defensive back.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ethan runs clean, smooth routes and catches the ball with precision. His ability to make the first guy miss is uncanny. He plays way bigger than 5-foot-8 and often draws double teams. He’ll do well in college." - Dave Abberger

Gabe Amid

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

FAST FACTS: Totaled 84 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two blocked punts. All-conference in OK Green.

COACH'S VIEW: "Gabe was our leading tackler this year. He worked incredibly hard to make himself into a very good linebacker." - Joe Woodruff

Tyler Berens

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Defensive back

FAST FACTS: All-conferene in OK Red. Had 47 tackles and three interceptions.

COACH'S VIEW: "Smartest defensive player who controls the field adjustments and calls." - Pat Collins

Wyatt Boersen

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker/guard

FAST FACTS: Finished with 117 tackles with 69 solo and 12 for losses to help Dux to state semifinals.

COACH'S VIEW: "He was the heart and soul of our defense and a player who was sometimes overlooked." - John Shillito

Trenten Bolhouse

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Defensive back/quarterback

FAST FACTS: Had 70 tackles and six interceptions on defense. At QB he finished 46-of-74 for 920 and 10 TDS along with 38 for 213 rushing for five TDs. He was also involved in 12 two point conversions.

COACH'S VIEW: "One of our best pass defenders ever, also tough and aggressive in the run game." - John Shillito

Eli Boyce

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Quarterback

FAST FACTS: All-conference in OK Blue and second-team all-state. Was 186-for-272 passing (68%) for 2,239 yards and 21 touchdowns. Set MHSAA record with 24-for-24 passing game. Rushed for 579 yards and 12 touchdowns.

COACH'S VIEW: "Eli is intelligent, processes information quickly and can throw the ball with both velocity and touch at a high collegiate level. He's going to do well in college." - Dave Abberger

Max Brink

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Line

FAST FACTS: Earned all-conference in OK Blue.

COACH'S VIEW: "Max is a kid with great size and strength and he played like it this year. He is one of our most improved players from last year to this year and one of the reasons some of our skill players had the stats that they had." - Phil Koops

Nate Brower

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Center

FAST FACTS: Earned all-region and all-conference to help Dux to state semifinals.

COACH'S VIEW: "Nate was a very athletic and intelligent center who was very sure with the ball and a leader in helping us get in the right schemes up front." - John Shillito

Matthias Buter

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Line

FAST FACTS: Earned all-region for the second year in a row to help Dux to state semifinals.

COACH'S VIEW: "Matthias was our best offensive linemen for two years, he was incredibly consistent and easily one of the most intelligent players we have had." - John Shillito

Will Doucette

SCHOOL: Saugatuck

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Fullback/DE

FAST FACTS: Second-team all-state. Totaled 1,063 yards rushing on 133 attempts (8.0 yards per carry). 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing and one 75-yard kickoff return). On defense, 60 total tackles, 40 solo, 15 tackles for loss which includes four sacks.

COACH'S VIEW: "Will is an outstanding two-way player and the strongest guy on our team. He is a physical, punishing runner who also has the speed to go the length of the field on any play. He is also an outstanding defensive player who forces the opposing offense to go away from his side of the field." - Bill Dunn

Ryder Gravenhof

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

FAST FACTS: Second-team all-state. Had 44 solo tackles, five for losses and five sacks. All-conference.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ryder was run away from all season long. He had to chase down nearly every tackle as well as scrape across constant double teams. His motor never stopped. He practiced and played like a man on a mission! He’s already getting some great college attention and will probably move to DE at the next level." - Dave Abberger

Matt Hartgerink

SCHOOL: Saugatuck

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Quarterback/defensive back

FAST FACTS: All-conference. Rushed for 14 touchdowns and 1,089 total yards of offense. Passed for six touchdowns. On defense had 54 tackles (43 solo) and had six interceptions.

COACH'S VIEW: "Matt is a team captain and a definite leader on the field and in the weight room. He is a 2-way player, and a two-way offensive threat as a runner and a passer. He is an outstanding runner who keeps a defensie honest with his ability to make a throw downfield. He is an excellent defensive player." - Bill Dunn

Austin Keur

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Quarterback

FAST FACTS: Was 54-for-93 passing for 706 yards and 12 touchdowns (only threw one interception all year). Rushed 112 times for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus four two-point conversions.

COACH'S VIEW: "Kid defines 'grit.' He is an absolute competitor everyday." - Joe Woodruff

Tyler Loeb

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Running back/defensive back

FAST FACTS: Had 106 carries for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had 51 tackles on defense with two for losses and an interecptions. Scored twice on kickoff returns.

COACH'S VIEW: "Tyler was an explosive player on all side of the ball." - Joe Woodruff

Brody Maas

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Defensive line

FAST FACTS: All-conference and all-region. Totaled 68 tackles and 12 for losses.

COACH'S VIEW: "He played defensive end and was a very consistent and dynamic presence for us on that side of the ball." - John Shillito

Rolando Robelin

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Running back

FAST FACTS: Rushed for 117 carries, 816 yards and 15 touchdowns.

COACH'S VIEW: "He played defensive end and was a very consistent and dynamic presence for us on that side of the ball." - John Shillito

Ethan Rosenberg

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Wide receiver

FAST FACTS: Had seven touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Had 426 yards on 27 catches. Defensively had 32 tackles and two sacks.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ethan is a clutch performer. He made incredible catches over his past three years on varsity." - Joe Woodruff

Carter Scholten

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Offensive line

FAST FACTS: Earned first-team all-conference in OK Red and honorable mention all-state.

COACH'S VIEW: " Our best offensive lineman who performed well versus all opponents and individuals." - Pat Collins

Brody Smeyers

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Defensive line

FAST FACTS: Earned all-conference and all-region. Had 71 tackles and 13 for losses.

COACH'S VIEW: "He was a dynamic force on the inside of our defense. He also started all year at TE on offense." - John Shillito

Cass Stanberry

SCHOOL: Saugatuck

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Linebacker/running back

FAST FACTS: Second-team all-state. Totaled 103 tackles with 77 solo and 16 for losses. Scored eight touchdowns as running back.

COACH'S VIEW: "Cass is a two-way player who has great instincts for the game. His defensive reads and reactions are outstanding. He's a guy a team must be aware of and have a plan to stop. He's a physical offensive runner, and an excellent receiver with great hands." - Bill Dunn

Isaac VanderZwaag

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Linebacker

FAST FACTS: Had 88 tackles. Rushed for six touchdowns and 334 yards.

COACH'S VIEW: "He was a dominating force on a very good defense." - John Shillito

Garrett Weeden

Garret Weeden

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Line

FAST FACTS: Had 36 tackles on defense and two sacks. Was one of top lineman on offense.

COACH'S VIEW: "Garrett never came off the field this year. He was a very solid lineman on both side of the ball." - Joe Woodruff

Parker Williams

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Line

FAST FACTS: Had 31 tackles, four for losses and two sacks.

COACH'S VIEW: "He never came off the field." - Joe Woodruff

Orion Yant

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside linebacker

FAST FACTS: All-conference and all-region. Had 75 tackles with seven for losses and as tight end, caught 12 passes.

COACH'S VIEW: "At 6-5 he was an imposing force on the wide side of our defense." - John Shillito

SECOND TEAM

Jeren Bronkhorst, Hamilton

Keaton Draeger, Zeeland East

Ruben Esparza, West Ottawa

Chris Foley, Saugatuck

Matt Harrison, West Ottawa

Keaton Haverdink, Hamilton

Dylan Killilea, Zeeland East

Connor Knapp, West Ottawa

Elliot Kraker, West Ottawa

Cam Lewis, Saugatuck

Tailen Luna, Holland

Justin McIllwain, Hamilton

Luke Michmerhuizen, Holland Christian

Landon Miller, Saugatuck

Brad Moorer, Saugatuck

Cam Nemes, West Ottawa

Lincoln Phillips, Hamilton

Amari Powell, Holland

Elijah Reynolds, West Ottawa

Will Stehouwer, Zeeland East

Jacob Torres, Holland

Brady White, Zeeland East

