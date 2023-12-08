Nine Holland-area high school football players earn all-state honors

HOLLAND - Nine Holland-area high school football players have earned all-state honors by The Associated Press.

The AP released the all-state teams this week after a voting panel from sports editors across the state voted on the nominees.

Two area players earned first-team all-state honors by The Associated Press.

Zeeland West safety Trey Sloothaak and Holland Christian wide receiver Ethan Abberger were first-team selections in Division 3-4.

Sloothaak had 132 tackles, including 84 solo. He had 20 tackles in the state semifinals.

Abberger had 72 catches for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns, one of very few 1,000-yard receivers in the state.

Hamilton running back Ben Boehm, Holland Christian quarterback Eli Boyce and linebacker Ryder Gravenhof were second team in Division 3-4.

Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger looks to gain extra yards during a game against Allendale Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Holland Christian.

Boehm finished with 1,403 rushing yards on 165 carries. He scored 22 touchdowns. He also scored on an interception return and once on a reception.

Boyce was 186-for-272 passing (68%) for 2,239 yards and 21 touchdowns. He set an MHSAA record with 24-for-24 passing game and rushed for 579 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gravenhof was near 100 tackles and had 44 solo tackles, five for losses and five sacks.

Zeeland West's Trey Sloothaak takes the ball forward during a Division 3 semi final game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at West Ottawa High School.

West Ottawa running back Kayden Forbes was second-team all-state in Division 1. Teammate Carter Scholten was honorable mention at offensive line. Forbes totaled 216 carries for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns and Scholten anchored the line that opened those holes.

In Division 7-8, Saugatuck running back Will Doucette and linebacker Cass Stanberry also earned all-state second-team honors.

Doucette totaled 1,063 yards rushing on 133 attempts (8.0 yards per carry) and 10 total touchdowns.

Stanberry totaled 103 tackles with 77 solo and 16 for losses. He also scored eight touchdowns as a running back.

