Hilltoppers capture District 1-4A championship with an Osbolt grand slam

Johnson City, TN — The District 1-4a baseball championship between Daniel Boone and Science Hill was interrupted on Saturday by Mother Nature, with the Toppers leading 6-3 in the 2nd inning. They resumed that game this afternoon and while both teams have already locked in a spot in the upcoming regional, the Blazers needed to beat the Toppers twice to claim the crown.

It’s a pretty day for baseball at TVA Credit Union ballpark, bottom of the 4th inning and Toppers Jackson Berry knocks one deep into left field…the blazers make the out but Major Osbolt tags up and slides home to make it 7-3 Science Hill

Still in the 4th and toppers, Sam Lane tries to steal second but a quick pop from Blazers Jackson Utsman helps get them out for Boone. 5th inning and Lane is back at the plate for revenge…he gets a hit into the gap…the blazers are too slow and Lucas Dye adds another run to the Topper’s total

Science Hill is still at bat with bases loaded and Osbolt gets hold of one…that goes over the wall in right field…it’s a grand slam and that puts Science Hill up by 10 and ends this game early…

Toppers are district champions with a 13-3 victory

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.