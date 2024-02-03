Highly rated Lone Star State recruits rave about Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff have been working very hard as of late recruiting the top prospects from the Class of 2024, 2025 & 2026.

The recruits have noticed and several of them recently shared their thoughts on the new regime with Sam Spiegelman of On3 Sports, including 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway.

“They all have a plan for what’s next for Texas A&M and I believe it’s a really good one. They poured so much knowledge into me and told me where could A&M be at and where it’s at right now. They know what needs to be done in order to proceed with those plans,” Pettaway told On3. “The conversations with the new staff hold more weight and the plans they want to accomplish have a deeper meaning and different intensity about it. They have an opportunity to flip the program around and they have the resources, the mentality and the teachings to do so.”

4-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh is a fan of Elko adding Holmon Wiggins to his staff from Alabama as wideouts coach and co-offensive coordinator.

“Getting to talk to both of those guys just impressed me more by the type of people they are and what they have planned for the program,” Marsh told On3. “The biggest thing I could see was just the attention to detail and the way they are just way more approachable and easier to talk to. My biggest takeaway from the visit was that they plan to come in and make some big changes for the good of Texas A&M football.”

After being recruited by the former and current staff, 4-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong favors the new regime

“It’s not Jimbo’s world anymore,” Armstrong told On3. “Some head coaches make it about them, but at A&M, it’s more about the players. I think I can do pretty much what I do in high school there, but develop more and do more at A&M.”

4-star WR Adrian Wilson has noticed the contrast between the two staffs.

“I went back to A&M recently and it was great. Coach Wiggins has been reaching out to me already about getting me back out to campus,” Wilson told On3. “It’s a whole different staff. From coach (Dameyune) Craig to coach Wiggins now, it’s a stronger relationship. Wiggins always has a smile on his face, he’s already ready to shake hands and talk with parents. I love to hear that and he’s definitely a big part of this.”

According to Spiegelman, 4-star wideout Kaliq Lockett wasn’t considering Aggieland as an option until Elko took over.

“Coach Elko, he means business,” Lockett told On3. “What intrigues me is that he said he’s not gonna talk about it; he’s gonna be about it. That’s his motto for the upcoming season. Now that Wiggins is there and the new staff is there, I’m really liking A&M.”

