High school track: Timpview’s Lily Alder, West Jordan’s Dominic Overby highlight Day 1 of BYU Invite with state records

Skye Jensen, American Fork, wins the 3200m at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The opening day of the BYU Invitational track meet on Friday was an eventful one, with four new state records set and a couple of near misses.

Timpview sophomore Lily Alder toppled a decade-old state record in the 800 meters, Dominic Overby got his coveted long jump record by ½ inch — something wind couldn’t deny him this time — and then in the finale on the track after 11 hours of running events, Bingham’s girls and Corner Canyon’s boys each set state records in the 4x200 relay.

This year’s BYU Invitational features 3,278 athletes and 132 high schools from around the Intermountain West and continues on Saturday with another 10-plus hours of events on the track and the field.

Alder’s performance was the highlight of a meet that started in the rain and ended in the sunshine. She ran a blistering 2:07.28 in the 800 meters, beating her personal best by two seconds but then also topping the previous state record by over a second.

Davis High’s Shea Martinez has owned the old state record since 2013 when she ran a 2:08.45 on her home track. She then went onto a great career at BYU, earning All-American honors numerous times.

For Alder to eclipse that mark before she even wraps up her sophomore year is a remarkable accomplishment. She’ll go for another record on Saturday morning in the 1600 meters, as will her Timpview teammate Jane Hedengren.

The boys 1600 meter race on Saturday has the potential for fireworks as well, as American Fork’s Daniel Simmons and Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon chase history. Simmons owns the state record from two weeks ago with a time of 4:03.45, while Jourdon’s top time this year is 4:04.60.

While Alder was the only sophomore athlete to crack the top 10 in the 800 meters, earlier in Friday’s meet, underclassmen dominated the 3,200 meters.

Six of the top 10 finishers were freshmen or sophomores, led by American Fork freshman Skye Jensen, who won with a time of 10:41.59. Fellow freshman Maya Bybee of Lone Peak finished third, while Riverton freshman Isabel Preston finished fourth.

Runners compete in the 100m at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Aiden Conrad and Evanston win the Sprint Medley Relay at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Lyla Groft and Canyon View win the Sprint Medley Relay at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Alix Crawford, Orem, wins her heat in the 3200m at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jaron Hall, Bingham, competes in the pole vault at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Skye Jensen, American Fork, wins the 3200m at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Clayton Young, left, former Brigham Young University runner awards medals at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Skye Jensen (8), American Fork, wins the 3200m and hugs teammate Sophie Steiger (10) at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Auston Westfall, Orem, wins the 3200m at the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In the boys 800-meter race, Zach Hillhouse narrowly missed on breaking a state record of his own.

The senior finished first with a time of 1:50.06, the second-fastest time in state history. American Fork’s Noah Nielsen pushed him the whole way, finishing second with a time of 1:50.26 — tied for the third-fastest time ever.

Both narrowly missed out on running a sub-1:50, which has only been done once by state record holder Logan Makay, who ran a 1:49.77 in 2016 for Davis High.

For Overby, his state record on Friday was extra satisfying as the slightest wind denied him the same record two weeks ago. During the Cavemen Classic at American Fork High School, he leapt 24′07, which topped the record by nine inches. There was a +2.2 tailwind though, which rendered it an illegal wind time and not eligible for the state record books.

Without the worry of wind at BYU on Friday, the Iowa State football commit jumped 23′11.0, eclipsing the older state record by ½ inch. Davis’ Xakai Harry set the old record of 23′10.50 in 2017 in the same long jump pit.

The meet concluded with the pair of 4x200 state records.

Bingham’s girls team of McKenzie Ritter, Kaitlyn Durham, Angelina Appel and Andrea Amoah flew around the track in 1:39.99, beating their own state record of 1:40.84 set last month at Farmington.

Corner Canyon’s boys relay team also broke its own record, with Chryshaun Lee, Brayden Eyre, Brock White and Jerome Myles combining to post a fantastic time of 1:25.45.

Last week, it set the new record with a time of 1:27.00.

BYU Invitational results

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, 10:57; 2. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 10.71; 3. Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 10.75; 3. Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, 10.75; 5. Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, 10.81; 6. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 10.82; 7. Evan Morton, Alta, 10.87; 8. Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, 10.88

400 meters — 1. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 47.39; 2. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 48.05; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, 48.17; 4. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 48.21; 5. Asher Groft, Canyon View, 48.25; 6. Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, 48.59; 7. Bode Jensen, Farmington, 48.74; 8. Ayden Hartzell, Evanston, 48.96.

800 meters — 1. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, 1:50.06; 2. Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:50.26; 3. William Steadman, Herriman, 1:51.14; 4. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 1:51.32; 5. Chase McCallum, Bishop Gorman, 1:51.71; 6. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 1:54.08; 7. Tashaun Ogomo, Herriman, 1:54.24; 8. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 1:54.31.

3,200 meters — 1. Austin Westfall, Orem, 9:04.20; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 9:04.51; 3. Max Hofheins, Herriman, 9:11.04; 4. Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, 9:11.59; 5. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, 9:13.94; 6. Corbin Randall, Riverton, 9:14.19; 7. Vance Langston, Brighton, 9:14.28; 8. Ethan McCulloch, Springville, 9:15.69.

110 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 13.84; 2. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 13.97; 3. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 14.18; 4. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 14.50; 5. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 14.61; 6. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 14.79; 7. Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, 14.82; 8. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, 14.83.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:25.45; 2. Maple Mountain, 1:27.72; 3. Lone Peak, 1:27.75; 4. Bingham, 1:28.39; 5. Farmington, 1:28.86; 6. American Fork, 1:28.93; 7. Fremont, 1:30.10; 8. Cedar, 1:30.16.

Sprint medley — 1. Evanston, 3:40.16; 2. Canyon View, 3:40.70; 3. Manti, 3:44.42; 4. Sugar-Salem, 3:46.92; 5. Richfield, 3:54.90; 6. Ogden, 3:56.50; 7. Sky View, 3:58.24; 8. Enterprise, 4:00.32.

Long jump — 1. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 23′11.00; 2. Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 23′01.75; 3. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 22′09.75; 4. Jacob Hamlin, Weber, 22′05.75; 5. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, 22′04.75; 6. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 22′02.25; 7. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21′09.50; 8. Luc Whiting, Springville, 21′06.00.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 176′11; 2. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 175′05; 3. Ryan Bingham, Sugar-Salem, 159′06; 4. Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, 151′10; 5. David Houle, American Fork, 151′03; 6. Brodie Swensen, Pine View, 151′00; 7. Zack Masters, Fremont, 150′11; 8. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, 150′07.

Pole vault — 1. Samuel Price, Syracuse, 15′00; 2. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, 14′00; 3. Chase Campbell, Rigby, 13′06; 4. Ryker Miller, American Fork, 13′06; 5. Carter Bradshaw, Lyman, 13′06; 6. Cameron Hiatt, Evanston, 13′00; 7. Jesse Haws, Fremont; Isaac Richards, Skyridge, 13′00.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 11.92; 2. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 12.11; 3. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, 12.21; 4. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 12.27; 5. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 12.31; 6. Katie Hutchings, Timpview, 12.41; 7. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 12.42; 8. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 12.43.

400 meters — 1. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 55.26; 2. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, 55.71; 3. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, 55.77; 4. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 56.03; 5. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 56.22; 6. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 56.45; 7. Sierra Darling, Park City, 56.63; 8. Morgan Carter, Park City, 56.93.

800 meters — 1. Lily Alder, Timpview, 2:07.28; 2. Brian Anderson, Timpanogos, 2:09.39; 3. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 2:10.42; 4. Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, 2:10.91; 5. Ava Trimble, Orem, 2:11.44; 6. Victoria Stratton, American Fork, 2:12.71; 7. Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, 2:14.03; 8. Rachel Crosby, Herriman, 2:15.34.

3,200 meters — 1. Skye Jensen, American Fork, 10:41.59; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 10:44.40; 3. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 10:45.77; 4. Isabel Preston, Riverton, 10:46.74; 5. River White, Union, 10:48.52; 6. Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 10:50.10; 7. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 10:52.22; 8. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, 10:53.20.

100 hurdles — 1. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 14.40; 2. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, 14.54; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 14.54; 4. Violett Taylor, Rich, 14.55; 5. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 14.71; 6. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, 15.04; 7. Jaylee Antonino, Mountain View, Wyo., 15.20; 8. Annie Nuttall, Timpview, 15.22.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham, 1:39.99; 2. Timpview, 1:40.95; 3. American Fork, 1:41.52; 4. Corner Canyon, 1:42.00; 5. Lone Peak, 1:44.08; 6. Woods Cross, 1:45.44; 7. Layton, 1:45.90; 8. Farmington, 1:46.48.

Sprint medley — 1. Canyon View, 4:27.84; 2. Evanston, 4:28.56; 3. Sugar-Salem, 4:30.64; 4. Delta, 4:37.65; 5. Juab, 4:38.52; 6. Ogden, 4:41.27; 7. North Sevier, 4;41.99; 8. Layton, 4:51.13.

High jump — 1, Presley Gray, American Fork, 5′10; 2. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 5′09; 3. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5′05; 4. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, 5′05; 5. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 5′03; 6. Abby Tullis, Bingham, 5′03; 7. Ceci Martinez, Teton, 5′03; 8. Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, 5′03.

Shot put —1. Clara Baker, American Fork, 41′10.75; 2. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, 38′05.75; 3. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, 38′01.25; 4. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, 37′08.75; 5. Ellie Nelson, Preston, 37′04.75; 6. Sidney Freeman, Rockland, 37′00; 7. Kueni Douglas, Richfield, 36′09.25; 8. McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View, Wyo.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 132′06; 2. Addie Freeland, Herriman, 132′03; 3. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, 121′10; 4. Chloe Quinn, Skyline, 121′06; 5. Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, 117′07; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 117′04; 7. Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, 115′02; 8. Courtney Hinds, Green Canyon, 114′09.