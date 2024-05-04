High school roundup: O'Dell pitches, bats South Jefferson to softball victory over Lowville

May 3—LOWVILLE — Shea O'Dell spun a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two, as well as slugging a three-run home run and scoring three runs, to pace South Jefferson's softball team to a 17-1 victory over Lowville on Friday in a Frontier League "A-B" Division game.

Colleen Davis homered, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored five runs, and Remissa Stephens singled three times, knocked in two runs and scored two runs for the Spartans, who improve to 9-1, including 6-0 in the league.

Bryee Moroughan, Emalea Lohrmann, Riley Monroe and Lizzy Hobbs each contributed two hits for South Jefferson, with Moroughan and Lohrmann each driving in two runs.

Kendyl Allen hit a home run for the Red Raiders (5-3).

SACKETS HARBOR 17, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1 (5)

Taylor Mower and Olivia Derouin each went 3-for-3 and both scored a pair of runs, with Mower driving in four runs, to pace the Patriots to victory over the Panthers in a "D" Division game in Sackets Harbor.

Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons and Myah Matice combined on a three-hitter for division leader Sackets Harbor (7-1) in a game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

Emily Curley went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs, and Matice singled twice for the Patriots against Belleville Henderson (3-5).

CANTON 9, POTSDAM 1

Shaylee Olmstead hit a home run, tripled and singled twice to spark the Golden Bears to victory against the Sandstoners to win an NAC Central Division game.

Tessa Alguire, Ellie White and Marilisia Salvi-Miguel each pitched two innings in the victory for Canton.

Chloe Baxter, Jenn Larrabee and Maya Thomas all singled twice for the Golden Bears.

Rachel White singled three times for Potsdam.

COPENHAGEN 7, HAMILTON 6

Samantha Stokley doubled and drove in a run as the Golden Knights (4-10) edged the Emerald Knights (5-4) to win a nonleague game in Copenhagen.

Pitcher Caitlynn Chase tossed a complete game to register the win for Copenhagen.

Also in the Frontier League, General Brown defeated visiting Indian River, 9-5, in an "A-B" Division game.

BASEBALL

BEAVER RIVER 9, LOWVILLE 4

Ethan Moser and Karter Kloster each went 3-for-4, with each hitting a double and Moser driving in two runs, as the Beavers topped the Red Raiders to win an "A-B" Division game in Beaver Falls.

Winning pitcher Kade Schneider pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out six and working around seven walks, for Beaver River (7-3, 4-2).

Andrew Chartrand went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Beavers.

Zane Zustra doubled and drove in a run for Lowville (3-5, 3-4).

GENERAL BROWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 3 (11)

The Lions scored a run in top of the 11th inning to edge the Warriors and win an "A-B" Division game in Philadelphia.

Brock McManaman and Jackson Keefer each singled twice for General Brown (4-4, 1-4) against Indian River (0-6).

LYME 12, LAFARGEVILLE 11

Evan Froelich went 3-for-4, including a home run, two doubles and knocked in three runs as the Lakers edged the Red Knights to win a "D" Division game in Chaumont.

Logan Gregory doubled twice and drove in four runs and Jonny LaFontaine doubled, singled and collected a pair of RBI for Lyme (7-1) against LaFargeville (1-9, 0-9).

SOUTH LEWIS 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3

The Falcons scored nine runs over the first two innings, including plating five in the top of the first, en route to defeating the Panthers in a division crossover game in Belleville.

Belleville Henderson (6-2, 6-1) managed to hit five singles against South Lewis (5-2-1, 3-2).

Also in a division crossover game, Alexandria defeated Thousand Islands, 15-5.

GOUVERNEUR 2, OFA 1

Hayden Stowell outdueled Cam Griffith on the mound, with both right-handers striking out eight, to back the Wildcats to victory over the Blue Devils to win a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.

Ashton Currier delivered two singles and a double and scored both Gouverneur runs and Hayden Stowell singled twice.

Tyler Sovie led off the game with a home run for Ogdensburg Free Academy.

CARTHAGE 9, CANTON 8 (8)

Jaired Bach singled in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Comets rallied to edge the Golden Bears to win a nonleague game in Carthage.

Bach also doubled and singled on the day and drove in three runs for Carthage (6-4) and Ethan Moser doubled, singled twice and knocked in a run.

Zadok Roiger went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Canton and Charlie Todd and JJ Ahlfeld each singled twice, driving in three and two runs, respectively.

After the Comets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Golden Knights answered with two runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead. WATERTOWN 13, LISBON 1

Eddie Hayden went 3-for-3, including a double, drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs to pace the Cyclones to victory over the Golden Knights to win a nonleague game in Watertown.

Daniel Maurer doubled, singled and also knocked in two runs for Watertown (6-3) and John Flowers singled and drove in a pair of runs.

BOYS LACROSSE

MASSENA 13, OFA 7

Drew Smutz generated three goals and three assists, Myles Cook tallied three goals and Drew Thompson contributed one goal and three assists to pace the Red Raiders to victory against the Blue Devils in an NAC game.

Dom Murtaugh supplied two goals for Massena and goalie Owen Converse made 10 saves to record the win.

Andrew Bertram made eight saves for OFA.

GOLF

WATERTOWN 7, SOUTH LEWIS 0

Jack St. Joseph led the way for the Cyclones (6-1) with a match-low 42 at the par-35 Thompson Park Golf Course in a Frontier League victory over the Falcons in Watertown.

TENNIS

WATERTOWN 4, LOWVILLE 1

Riley Morrison won in three sets against Joshua Weiler at No. 1 singles to spark the Cyclones to a Frontier League victory over the Red Raiders in Watertown.

Jonah Stone also won at singles for Watertown (4-0), with the teams of Caleb Hale and Jack Marra, as well as Alexander Boomhower and Peter Jennings prevailing at doubles to finish off the win.

Dieondre Wells won at third singles for Lowville (2-1).